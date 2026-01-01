The Inspirer 60 V 32 Ah Li, is priced at ₹90,497 (ex-showroom).
The Inspirer 60 V 32 Ah Li offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Inspirer 60 V 32 Ah Li is available in 3 colour options: Red, Silver, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Inspirer 60 V 32 Ah Li include the GT Force RYD Plus priced ₹69 Thousands and the EeVe Eeve Atreo priced ₹69 Thousands.
The Inspirer 60 V 32 Ah Li has Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.