Amo Mobility Inspirer comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Inspirer starts at Rs. 47,149 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Inspirer sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
₹47,149*
249 W
₹72,999*
249 W
₹77,999*
249 W
