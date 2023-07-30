HT Auto
Amo Mobility Inspirer Specifications

Amo Mobility Inspirer starting price is Rs. 47,149 in India. Amo Mobility Inspirer is available in 3 variant and
47,149 - 77,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Amo Mobility Inspirer Specs

Amo Mobility Inspirer comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Inspirer starts at Rs. 47,149 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Inspirer sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Amo Mobility Inspirer Specifications and Features

60 V 34 Ah Li
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
230 kg
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
1960 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Height
700 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC
Motor Power
249 W
Range
80-90 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18°
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch
Clock
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 34 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Amo Mobility Inspirer Alternatives

Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

39,259 - 45,000
Inspirer vs E Scoot
Polarity Smart Executive

Polarity Smart Executive

38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Inspirer vs Executive
Avon E Mate

Avon E Mate

39,259 - 45,000
Inspirer vs E Mate
Evolet Pony

Evolet Pony

39,499 - 59,500
Inspirer vs Pony
Detel EV Easy Plus

Detel EV Easy Plus

39,999 Onwards
Inspirer vs Easy Plus

News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
7 Feb 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Amo Mobility Inspirer Variants & Price List

Amo Mobility Inspirer price starts at ₹ 47,149 and goes upto ₹ 77,999 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Inspirer comes in 3 variants. Amo Mobility Inspirer top variant price is ₹ 77,999.

60 V 27 Ah La
47,149*
249 W
60 V 25 Ah Li
72,999*
249 W
60 V 34 Ah Li
77,999*
249 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

