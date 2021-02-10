In India, there are 6 Amo Mobility Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W, Amo Mobility Inspirer, Amo Mobility Jaunty, Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro, Amo Mobility Feisty EV. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 49,989.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Amo Mobility Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|₹ 81,669
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|₹ 49,989 - 86,626
|Amo Mobility Jaunty
|₹ 56,852 - 90,677
|Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
|₹ 69,256
|Amo Mobility Feisty EV
|₹ 62,180