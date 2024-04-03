HT Auto
HomeNew bikesAmo Mobility bikesAmo Mobility Jaunty Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Left View
1/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Footspace View
2/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Front Tyre View
3/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Handle View
4/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Headlight View
5/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Seat View
View all Images
6/8

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro starting price is Rs. 74,078 in India. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
74,078* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Key Specs
Battery Capacity27-30 Ah
Max Speed25 kmph
Range100 km
Charging time6 Hrs.
View all Jaunty Pro specs and features

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty ProvsPraisePro
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty ProvsNyx
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29

Hero Electric AE-29

85,000 - 90,000
Check AE-29 details
View similar Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty ProvsJaunty-3W
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty ProvsFlash
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty ProvsEpluto 7G

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Variants & Price

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro price starts at ₹ 74,078 and goes up to ₹ 74,078 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro's top variant is STD.

STD
74,078*
25 Kmph
100 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity27-30 Ah
Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooters
Charging Point6 Hrs.
HeadlightLED
Range100 km
Charging Time6 Hrs.
View all Jaunty Pro specs and features

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
Okinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WHero Electric FlashPURE EV Epluto 7G
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹74,078 Onwards
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹59,640
₹83,999
Battery Capacity
27-30 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
1.536 kWh
3 kWh
Range
100 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
85 km
90.0 Km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
No
No
-
-
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

My Garage

Popular Amo Mobility Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Amo Mobility Bikes

    Amo Mobility News

    The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
    Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range
    3 Apr 2024
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
    Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
    30 Jul 2023
    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
    Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
    7 Feb 2022
    A render of Bajaj Pulsar NS400 made by Abin Design's. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abin_designs_511)
    Confirmed: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 set for launch on May 3rd
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro FAQs

    Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 27-30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom).
    The Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro is an electric scooters, powered by a high-capacity 27-30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.
    The Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro has a charging time of 6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Ather Energy Rizta

    Ather Energy Rizta

    1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    10.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Numeros Diplos pro

    Numeros Diplos pro

    1.38 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    1.52 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka SFlash250

    Seeka SFlash250

    71,911 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Honda CB500F

    Honda CB500F

    4.79 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Scooterss

    UPCOMING
    Ampere NXG

    Ampere NXG

    1.35 - 1.55 Lakhs
    Check NXG details
    View similar Bikes
    View all
     Popular Scooterss