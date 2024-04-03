|Battery Capacity
|27-30 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|100 km
|Charging time
|6 Hrs.
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro price starts at ₹ 74,078 and goes up to ₹ 74,078 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro's top variant is STD.
₹74,078*
25 Kmph
100 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooters
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Hero Electric Flash
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹74,078 Onwards
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹59,640
₹83,999
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
1.536 kWh
3 kWh
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
85 km
90.0 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
-
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
