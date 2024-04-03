Which is the top variant of Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro? Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro? The Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 27-30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro have, and what is the price range? The Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro? The Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro is an electric scooters, powered by a high-capacity 27-30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.