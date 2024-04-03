HT Auto
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Left View
1/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Footspace View
2/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Front Tyre View
3/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Handle View
4/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Headlight View
5/8
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Seat View
View all Images
6/8

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Specifications

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro starting price is Rs. 74,078 in India. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro is available in 1 variant
74,078* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Specs

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Jaunty Pro starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooters segment

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
1780 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Height
1108 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Motor Power
249 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, EABS
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Battery Capacity
27-30 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Amo Mobility News

The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range
3 Apr 2024
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
7 Feb 2022
Ducati DesertX Rally comes with more suspension travel than the standard model
Ducati DesertX Rally bookings open, is more hardcore version of ADV
13 Apr 2024
  News

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Variants & Price List

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro price starts at ₹ 74,078 and goes up to ₹ 74,078 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro's top variant is STD.

STD
74,078*
25 Kmph
100 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

