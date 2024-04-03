Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Jaunty Pro starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooters segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro price starts at ₹ 74,078 and goes up to ₹ 74,078 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro's top variant is STD.
₹74,078*
25 Kmph
100 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price