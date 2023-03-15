HT Auto
1/1

Hero Electric Nyx Specifications

Hero Electric Nyx starting price is Rs. 61,866 in India. Hero Electric Nyx is available in 3 variant and
61,866 - 82,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Electric Nyx Specs

Hero Electric Nyx comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Nyx starts at Rs. 61,866 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Nyx sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Hero Electric Nyx Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
NYX HS500 ER
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
141 mm
Kerb Weight
87 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
600 - 1300 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
100 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT
Max Speed
42 kmph
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
No
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Double Battery, Fancooled Charger, PC Head Lamp, Regenerative Braking, 2 Batteries
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 56 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Hero Electric Nyx News

Hero Electric has launched Optima CX5.0 (Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single battery), and NYX CX5.0 (Dual battery) electric scooters in India.
Hero Electric launches updated Optima and NYX scooters. Details here
15 Mar 2023
Hero Electric NYX electric scooter
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
6 Apr 2022
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Hero Electric's manufacturing facility in Ludhiana has an installed capacity of 100,000 units per annum.
Hero Electric reports one-lakh unit sales for second consecutive financial year
3 Apr 2023
Hero Electric Nyx Variants & Price List

Hero Electric Nyx price starts at ₹ 61,866 and goes upto ₹ 82,990 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Nyx comes in 3 variants. Hero Electric Nyx top variant price is ₹ 82,990.

NYX LI
61,866*
250 W
NYX LI ER
69,754*
600 - 1300 W
NYX HS500 ER
82,990*
600 - 1300 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

