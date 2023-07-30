HT Auto
Okinawa R30 Specifications

Okinawa R30 starting price is Rs. 58,992 in India. Okinawa R30 is available in 1 variant and
58,992 - 61,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Okinawa R30 Specs

Okinawa R30 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of R30 starts at Rs. 58,992 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okinawa R30 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Okinawa R30 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
735 mm
Load Capacity
150 kg
Length
1725 mm
Width
695 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 – 10,Rear :- 3.00 – 10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Continuous Power
250 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.34 KWH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Okinawa News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter
Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter updated with new battery, connectivity features
17 Jul 2023
FAME 2 subsidy has been reduced significantly by the government of India, which will result in a price hike for eligible electric two-wheelers from June 1.
FAME 2 subsidy won't impact Indian EV industry's growth momentum, says Ola CFO
28 May 2023
Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
26 Apr 2023
View all
 

Okinawa R30 Variants & Price List

Okinawa R30 price starts at ₹ 58,992 and goes upto ₹ 61,000 (Ex-showroom). Okinawa R30 comes in 1 variants. Okinawa R30 top variant price is ₹ 58,992.

STD
58,992*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

