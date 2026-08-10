PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/14

OKINAWA R30

₹61,998*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
4
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Okinawa R30 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.25 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All R30 SpecsView specs icon

Okinawa R30 Variants

Okinawa R30 price starts at ₹ 61,998 .
1 Variant Available
R30 STD
₹61,998*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Okinawa R30 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Electric vehicle penetration in India is rising, driven by two-wheelers, government support, and urban high-income consumers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
Uno Minda will invest ₹550 crore in a Maharashtra plant for electric vehicle powertrain systems, beginning operations by FY28.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 promotes scrappage incentives for older vehicles, aiming to expand electric transport and enhance sustainability.Read Full Story

Okinawa R30 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with R30.
Okinawa R30
Ampere Magnus Neo
VS
Okinawa R30Select model
Ampere Magnus NeoSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Okinawa R30 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okinawa R30
Okinawa R30 image
Rs. 61,998Onwards
4.84
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-R30VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWR30VSEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWR30VSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
520
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWR30VSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WR30VSReo Li Plus
Hero Electric AtriaHero Electric Atria imageRs. 77,690Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WR30VSAtria

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Okinawa R30
Hero Destini Prime
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Okinawa R30Select model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero Destini PrimeSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Okinawa R30 Images

Okinawa R30 Image 1
Okinawa R30 Image 2
Okinawa R30 Image 3
Okinawa R30 Image 4
Okinawa R30 Image 5
Okinawa R30 Image 6

Okinawa R30 Colours

Okinawa R30 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Sunrise Yellow
Sea Green
Metallic Orange
Glossy Red
Pearl White
Sunrise yellow

Okinawa R30 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
R30vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
R30vsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
R30vsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
R30vsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
R30vsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
R30vsReo

Okinawa R30 User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
5Features
4.5Safety
4.8Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

Okinawa R30 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the model for its stylish design, smooth driving experience, and strong battery performance. It's seen as an affordable yet premium scooter, ideal for both city and highway cruising.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconSmooth driving experience
  • check circle iconComfortable for city rides
  • check circle iconStrong battery performance
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage
Perfect highway cruise with best look
It boasts a stylish design, delivers excellent mileage, and offers impressive pickup, making it a perfect choice for riders.
By: Md Mudassir (Feb 10, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Highway King bike
Perfect highway cruiser and road king with stunning looks. It is very comfortable to drive and enjoy the drive in the city with your loved one. High performance with strong and durable battery backup.
By: Karan sharma (Feb 7, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Smooth and good pic up
Great style and smooth driving as you cruise on the road. Every part is well designed and the quality is also great
By: Sanjay Kumar (Jan 17, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best worth for your money
Best in class....Enjoy every drive.......Maintenance free.....Thanks Okinawa for giving this affordable yet amazing scooter.
By: Asheesh Gupta (Apr 22, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Okinawa R30 Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
TransmissionAutomatic
Range60 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all R30 specs and features

Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Okinawa Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features