Okinawa R30 Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range60 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okinawa R30
|Rs. 61,998Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|4-5 Hours
|250 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|R30VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|R30VSEpluto 7G
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|R30VSWolf
|Okaya EV Faast F2F
|Rs. 79,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|70-80 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.2 kW
|R30VSFaast F2F
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|R30VSReo Li Plus
|Hero Electric Atria
|Rs. 77,690Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|R30VSAtria
Okinawa R30 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the model for its stylish design, smooth driving experience, and strong battery performance. It's seen as an affordable yet premium scooter, ideal for both city and highway cruising.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|60 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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