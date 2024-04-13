|Battery Capacity
|3.12 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|110-120 km
|Charging time
|5-6 Hrs.
Okinawa Dual 100 price starts at ₹ 1.19 Lakhs .
₹1.19 Lakhs*
25 Kmph
110-120 Km
|Model Name
Okinawa Dual 100
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.19 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
|Range
110-120 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
No
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
