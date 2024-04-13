HT Auto
Okinawa Dual 100 Left View
1/8
Okinawa Dual 100 Front View
2/8
Okinawa Dual 100 Footspace View
3/8
Okinawa Dual 100 Indicator View
4/8
Okinawa Dual 100 Model Name View
5/8
Okinawa Dual 100 Rear Wheel View
View all Images
6/8

Okinawa Dual 100

Okinawa Dual 100 starting price is Rs. 1,19,085 in India. Okinawa Dual 100 is available in 1 variant and
1 review
1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Okinawa Dual 100 Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.12 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range110-120 km
Charging time5-6 Hrs.
View all Dual 100 specs and features

Okinawa Dual 100 Alternatives

Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Dual 100vs450x
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Dual 100vsChetak
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

1.25 Lakhs Onwards
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Dual 100vsV1
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Dual 100vsEPluto 7G Pro
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Dual 100vsS1 X

Okinawa Dual 100 Variants & Price

Okinawa Dual 100 price starts at ₹ 1.19 Lakhs .

STD
1.19 Lakhs*
25 Kmph
110-120 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Okinawa Dual 100 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3.12 kWh
Body TypeElectric Scooters,Moped Bikes
Charging Point5-6 Hrs.
HeadlightLED
Range110-120 km
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.
View all Dual 100 specs and features

Okinawa Dual 100 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Okinawa Dual 100
Ather Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 X
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.19 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
Range
110-120 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
No
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Okinawa Bikes

Okinawa Dual 100 User Reviews & Ratings

3
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
1
4 & aboverating star
0
5 ratingrating star
0
Value for money use in local city.
Stylish bike for domestic use and very useful for local use and okinawa is best in that it is a value for money product.
By: Kamal (Apr 13, 2024)
Read full Review
Read Arrow

Okinawa News

Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
The government is seeking a refund of subsidies from Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto.
Hero, Okinawa, Ampere among EV makers to face loss of 9,000 crore after govt stopped subsidies
10 Aug 2023
Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Okinawa Dual 100 FAQs

Okinawa Dual 100 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Okinawa Dual 100 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 110-120 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.12 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Okinawa Dual 100 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Okinawa Dual 100 is an electric Scooters,moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.12 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 110-120 km on a single charge.
The Okinawa Dual 100 has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

