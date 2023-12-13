Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual 100 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual 100 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Bangalore and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 100 STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
