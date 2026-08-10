Specs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsImages
1/9
UPCOMING

LAMBRETTA G-Special Electric Scooter

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹1.25 Lakhs* Onwards
4.0
2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Introduction

The Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter marks the return of the iconic Italian brand into the modern era, combining classic scooter design with electric mobility. Unveiled as a concept at EICMA 2019, the G-Special is intended to reflect Lambretta’s vintage styling ethos while integrating the technology expected in a contemporary urban EV. While there have been recurring rumours about its potential entry into the Indian market, there is no official confirmation as of 2025. Nonetheless, the brand’s expressed interest in global expansion and the rising demand for premium electric scooters in India make its arrival a possibility worth noting.

Lambretta G-Special Price:

The G-Special is yet to enter series production, and thus, pricing details remain speculative. The concept previewed a single model with potential for future variations, depending on battery size or performance tuning. In European markets, pricing for Lambretta’s electric scooter is expected to range between €5,000 and €6,000, which roughly translates to 4.5 to 5.5 lakh. If launched in India, pricing would need significant adjustment through localisation to compete effectively in the 1.5 to 2 lakh premium electric scooter segment.

What features are available in the Lambretta G-Special?

The G-Special retains Lambretta’s steel monocoque construction with sharp, retro-modern styling. Its signature exposed front suspension, flat side panels, and minimalist aesthetic are inspired by the brand’s historical design language, now reinterpreted by Austrian design house KISKA. Modern elements include an LED headlamp and tail lamp, a digital instrument console, and possibly smartphone connectivity. Personalisation through colour panel swaps and an emphasis on heritage styling position it as a lifestyle product in the premium EV segment.

What is the battery and range of the Lambretta G-Special?

The G-Special is expected to feature a mid-mounted electric motor with belt drive, aiming to match the performance of a 125 cc petrol-powered scooter. Although production specifications have not been released, early details suggest power output in the range of 4 to 6 kW, a top speed between 70 to 90 kmph, and an estimated real-world range of 70 to 100 km on a full charge. The scooter may offer fixed or swappable lithium-ion battery options, though this is yet to be confirmed by Lambretta.

What does the Lambretta G-Special rival in its segment?

If the Lambretta G-Special launched in India, its most direct rivals would include the Bajaj Chetak Electric, Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, and TVS iQube ST.

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Variants

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter price is expected to start at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
G-Special Electric Scooter STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hapida Sky's electric flying vehicle prototype aims to revolutionize travel in hilly regions, offering faster commutes.Read Full Story

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with G-Special Electric Scooter.
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
TVS iQube
VS
Lambretta G-Special Electric ScooterSelect model
TVS iQubeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Images

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Image 1
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Image 2
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Image 3
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Image 4
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Image 5
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Image 6

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
Joy e-bike Mihos

Joy e-bike Mihos

1.08 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus

1.16 Lakhs
View similar Bikes

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter User Opinions & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4Features
4.5Safety
4Design
3.5Value For Money
4Comfort
Write an Opinion

User Reviews

Reborn with New Gen perfectly complete E Scooter
A classic Bullet-like experience in a scooter! It boasts a strong build and elegant styling, offering a safe, comfortable, and confident ride. Plus, it's eco-friendly—running without pollution or noise, making it a nature-friendly choice.
By: Abhinav Gupta GURUJI (Jul 21, 2025)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Moon with scars
Appearance-wise, it's excellent, and the range is impressive, but they should use a 3.2 kWh charger instead, and the speed should ideally be around 60 kmph.
By: Bilal shah (Oct 7, 2024)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range120 km
Charging Time4-8 Hours
Max Speed25-60 kmph
View all G-Special Electric Scooter specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesLambretta BikesLambretta G-Special Electric Scooter