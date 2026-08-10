Introduction

The Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter marks the return of the iconic Italian brand into the modern era, combining classic scooter design with electric mobility. Unveiled as a concept at EICMA 2019, the G-Special is intended to reflect Lambretta’s vintage styling ethos while integrating the technology expected in a contemporary urban EV. While there have been recurring rumours about its potential entry into the Indian market, there is no official confirmation as of 2025. Nonetheless, the brand’s expressed interest in global expansion and the rising demand for premium electric scooters in India make its arrival a possibility worth noting.

Lambretta G-Special Price:

The G-Special is yet to enter series production, and thus, pricing details remain speculative. The concept previewed a single model with potential for future variations, depending on battery size or performance tuning. In European markets, pricing for Lambretta’s electric scooter is expected to range between €5,000 and €6,000, which roughly translates to ₹4.5 to ₹5.5 lakh. If launched in India, pricing would need significant adjustment through localisation to compete effectively in the ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh premium electric scooter segment.

What features are available in the Lambretta G-Special?

The G-Special retains Lambretta’s steel monocoque construction with sharp, retro-modern styling. Its signature exposed front suspension, flat side panels, and minimalist aesthetic are inspired by the brand’s historical design language, now reinterpreted by Austrian design house KISKA. Modern elements include an LED headlamp and tail lamp, a digital instrument console, and possibly smartphone connectivity. Personalisation through colour panel swaps and an emphasis on heritage styling position it as a lifestyle product in the premium EV segment.

What is the battery and range of the Lambretta G-Special?

The G-Special is expected to feature a mid-mounted electric motor with belt drive, aiming to match the performance of a 125 cc petrol-powered scooter. Although production specifications have not been released, early details suggest power output in the range of 4 to 6 kW, a top speed between 70 to 90 kmph, and an estimated real-world range of 70 to 100 km on a full charge. The scooter may offer fixed or swappable lithium-ion battery options, though this is yet to be confirmed by Lambretta.

What does the Lambretta G-Special rival in its segment?

If the Lambretta G-Special launched in India, its most direct rivals would include the Bajaj Chetak Electric, Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, and TVS iQube ST.