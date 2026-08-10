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OKINAWA Lite

₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
1
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Okinawa Lite Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.25 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Lite SpecsView specs icon

Okinawa Lite Variants

Okinawa Lite price starts at ₹ 69,093 .
1 Variant Available
Lite STD
₹69,093*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Okinawa Lite Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
The government proposes relaxed CAFE 3 norms, reducing fleet targets by 7-10% to balance industry and environmental goals.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
In April 2026, electric commercial vehicle sales varied, with Tata Motors leading but other brands experiencing declines, highlighting market instability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Apr 2026
Delhi's draft EV policy promotes electric vehicle adoption but faces pushback from automakers concerned about feasibility and economic impacts.Read Full Story

Okinawa Lite Visual Comparison

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Okinawa Lite comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okinawa Lite
Okinawa Lite image
Rs. 69,093Onwards
51
-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.615
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-LiteVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWLiteVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWLiteVSETrance Neo
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWLiteVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWLiteVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 WLiteVSS1 Air

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Okinawa Lite Images

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Okinawa Lite Colours

Okinawa Lite is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Orange
Red
Yellow
Cyan
White
Orange

Okinawa Lite Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
LitevsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
LitevsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
LitevsETrance Neo
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
LitevsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
LitevsQC1
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
LitevsReo Li Plus

Okinawa Lite User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Best in Class Scooter
Looks and style are superior, with a smooth riding experience and good battery backup. The price is reasonable, and the seats are comfortable. I think it's great value for money?completely satisfied and more affordable compared to other battery-operated scooters
By: Rajesh Mehndiratta (Feb 13, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Okinawa Lite Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range60 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Lite specs and features

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