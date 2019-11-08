The Lite STD, is priced at ₹72,680 (ex-showroom).
The Lite STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Lite STD is available in 5 colour options: Orange, Red, Yellow, Cyan, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Lite STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The Lite STD has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.