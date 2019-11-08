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Okinawa Lite Front Left View
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Okinawa Lite Front Right View
2/10
Okinawa Lite Right View
3/10
Okinawa Lite Foot Space View
4/10
Okinawa Lite Front Break View
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Okinawa Lite Front Indicator View
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Okinawa Lite STD

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72,680*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lite STD

Lite STD Prices

The Lite STD, is priced at ₹72,680 (ex-showroom).

Lite STD Range

The Lite STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Lite STD Colours

The Lite STD is available in 5 colour options: Orange, Red, Yellow, Cyan, White.

Lite STD Battery & Range

Lite STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Lite STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

Lite STD Specs & Features

The Lite STD has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Okinawa Lite STD Price

Lite STD

₹ 72,680*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,093
Insurance
3,587
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,680
EMI@1,562/mo
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Okinawa Lite STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1730 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Height
1280 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
250 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technology

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP65
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
No
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco and Sport
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Okinawa Lite STD EMI
EMI1,406 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
65,411
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
65,411
Interest Amount
18,945
Payable Amount
84,356

Okinawa Lite Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
LitevsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
LitevsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
LitevsETrance Neo
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
LitevsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
LitevsQC1
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

99,999
LitevsMagnus G Max

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