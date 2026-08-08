Honda Activa 6G Key Specs
- Engine109.51 cc
- Mileage59.5 kmpl
- Power7.84 ps
- Speed85 kmph
- Max Torque8.9 Nm
- Kerb Weight105 kg
The Honda Activa 110 maintains a dominant position in the Indian scooter segment, continuing the legacy established by the broader Activa range. Built on a foundation of reliability and everyday practicality, the latest iteration introduces incremental improvements and feature enhancements tailored to the needs of daily urban riders. With an emphasis on fuel efficiency, rider comfort, and ease of use, the Activa 110 remains a dependable option for those seeking a straightforward commuting solution.
It stands as India’s highest-selling scooter and regularly overtakes the Hero Splendor to become the country’s top-selling two-wheeler overall. Its neutral and universally acceptable design, proven Japanese mechanical reliability, and smooth engine refinement appeal strongly to buyers who prioritise simplicity and trouble-free ownership. Supported by consistently strong sales figures, extensive dealership reach across urban and rural markets, and robust resale value, the Activa 110 continues to reinforce its position as a long-term benchmark within the segment.
The Activa 110 was updated in January 2025 with OBD2B compliance and a new digital console. The scooter starts at ₹74,619 (ex-showroom) and can be had in 3 variants and 6 colour options.
The Honda Activa 110 is priced between ₹74,619 and ₹87,944, with variations depending on the chosen model. The available variants and their respective prices are as follows: the Standard variant is priced at ₹74,619, while the DLX version comes at ₹84,272. The H-Smart variant is offered at ₹87,944. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The Honda Activa 110 was introduced in early 2020 as a successor to the Activa 5G. This version brought notable improvements in design, engine performance, and features, keeping up with market expectations and regulatory updates, including BS6 emission compliance. The Honda Activa 110 remains a reliable choice for those seeking a well-rounded scooter with strong fuel efficiency, practicality, and brand trust. Its feature set and refined engine ensure that it continues to meet the expectations of urban riders looking for an everyday commuting solution.
Honda launched the 2025 Activa 110 on January 23, 2025, updating the popular scooter with OBD2B compliance and a new digital console.
The Honda Activa 110 is available in multiple variants, including Standard, DLX, and H-Smart. The scooter is offered in several colour options, allowing buyers to choose according to their preference. These include Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Black, Pearl Precious White, Rebel Red Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.
The ARAI-claimed mileage for the scooter is 59.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Honda Activa 110 is powered by a 109.51 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 7.79 bhp of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. The engine is BS6-compliant and integrates a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration. This configuration ensures a balance between efficiency and everyday performance, making the Activa 110 well-suited for urban commuting.
The Activa 110 comes equipped with a range of practical features. The Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology optimises fuel efficiency and engine performance, while the inclusion of telescopic front suspension improves ride quality over rough roads. The scooter also features an advanced fuel injection system for better throttle response and lower emissions. Convenience features include an external fuel lid, LED headlamps for improved visibility, and the Smart Key system in the H-Smart variant, which allows keyless ignition and security functions. It gets a new TFT display for real-time information and is enabled for smartphone connectivity through the Honda RoadSync app.
At present, the Activa 110 can be purchased with a low EMI interest rate of 7.99 per cent. Additionally, customers using IDFC First Bank credit cards on EMI transactions can avail of a 5 percent instant cashback of up to ₹5,000. These offers are part of limited-period promotional schemes and may vary across regions and dealerships.
The Honda Activa 110 competes with several other scooters in the Indian market. Its primary rivals include the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge 110, and Yamaha Fascino 125. Despite this competition, the Activa remains a dominant player thanks to its reputation for quality, ease of use, and extensive service support.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda Activa 6G
|Rs. 74,369Onwards
|109.51 cc
|7.99 PS
|9.05 Nm
|Scooters
|105 kg
|1833 mm
|-
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Activa 6GVSPleasure Plus
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|Activa 6GVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|-
|2200 W
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Activa 6GVSEpluto 7G
|Honda Dio
|Rs. 68,846Onwards
|109.51 cc
|7.76 PS
|9.3 Nm
|Scooters
|103 kg
|1808 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Golden Steel Rim
|Activa 6GVSDio
|TVS Zest 110
|Rs. 70,600Onwards
|109.7 cc
|7.81 PS
|8.8 Nm
|Scooters
|103 kg
|1770 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Activa 6GVSZest 110
Ruling like a regal monarch in a hotly contested two-wheeler segment in India requires a whole lot of poise and character. And the Activa from Honda has had ample doses of both. Since its launch about 20 years ago, the enormously popular scooter has been a firm favourite and in its latest version, is determined to keep the crown firmly in grasp.
Not much has changed in the looks department of the new Activa but what has is noteworthy. It continues to have the same frame as its predecessors but what makes it stand out is a metal frame that has replaced plastic and fibre elements. The metal body adds to the strength, making the vehicle more durable and generously adding shine to the body. Cosmetic changes include a huge chrome garnish at the front while the LED headlights with DRL strips add to the visual appeal.
Honda has replaced the front wheel with a bigger 12-inch tyre to give the Activa a bolder road presence. The rear wheel continues to be the familiar 10-incher.
As always, the 110 cc engine is peppy and packed with power. Now, however, it gives the Activa better pickup and carries through the mid-range nicely. But the speed maxes out at 80 kmph, though the speedometer has markings till above 100 kmph.
The biggest change that Honda has introduced in the new Activa is that it now starts silently. The ACG motor gives the vehicle a jump-free start. The technology has been patented by Honda and comes as a nice addition to a vehicle used by scores of commuters in the country.
Another, and a much-needed, change brought in by Honda in the new Activa is that the fuel tank lid is not under the seat. It is outside, under a cover, which is opened by a switch provided near the start/stop mechanism at the front. The key mechanism used to start the vehicle now has an additional mode - seat/fuel. The rider has to move the key to that mode, press the switch - down for opening the seat and up for fuel lid - and the lock will pop open.
Honda thought about ditching the under seat fuel lid pretty late; its competitors have been providing an external fuel lid for years.
The under-seat storage space is more or less same, but it has a first-aid kit and a toolkit. But there is no charging point or glove box at the front - another area which the competitors have started paying attention to.
The Activa now comes with a BS 6 engine as per the strict pollution control norms announced by the government which will kick in from April 1 this year. This means that the scooter will now give a better mileage. The company claims the mileage to be somewhere between 55-60 kmpl.
An upgraded engine also means that you will have to shell out more to buy the new Activa. The ex-showroom price (in Delhi) of the new Honda scooter is around ₹64,000 which is about ₹7,000 costlier that it’s predecessor.
But fret not.
A higher price gives you better safety features and ride quality. The Activa now uses telescopic suspension, only seen in motorcycles up until now. The new suspension makes it easier to navigate the scooter on a bumpy road. The seat cushion is also softer to make those long hours of traffic jam comparatively less taxing. The length of the seat is also pretty good - two people won't complain about much even on slightly longer rides.
So, does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack?
The new Activa is a great product which offers a futuristic design, better mileage and most of the bells and whistles. But Honda has still not given it the utilities which are now common in the segment. And at the Auto Expo, some of the rivals showcased technological enhancements and safety features which make a two-wheeler almost comparable to a four-wheeler. It is disappointing to note that Honda did not think about adding these features in one of its best-selling products.
Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment.
Honda Activa 6G is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users commend the Honda Activa 6G for its smooth and refined performance, excellent fuel efficiency, and strong road stability, while also highlighting its reliability and low maintenance costs.
|Max Power
|7.84 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|8.90 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|109.51 cc
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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