Honda Activa 110: Overview

The Honda Activa 110 maintains a dominant position in the Indian scooter segment, continuing the legacy established by the broader Activa range. Built on a foundation of reliability and everyday practicality, the latest iteration introduces incremental improvements and feature enhancements tailored to the needs of daily urban riders. With an emphasis on fuel efficiency, rider comfort, and ease of use, the Activa 110 remains a dependable option for those seeking a straightforward commuting solution.

It stands as India’s highest-selling scooter and regularly overtakes the Hero Splendor to become the country’s top-selling two-wheeler overall. Its neutral and universally acceptable design, proven Japanese mechanical reliability, and smooth engine refinement appeal strongly to buyers who prioritise simplicity and trouble-free ownership. Supported by consistently strong sales figures, extensive dealership reach across urban and rural markets, and robust resale value, the Activa 110 continues to reinforce its position as a long-term benchmark within the segment.

The Activa 110 was updated in January 2025 with OBD2B compliance and a new digital console. The scooter starts at ₹74,619 (ex-showroom) and can be had in 3 variants and 6 colour options.

Honda Activa 110: Price

The Honda Activa 110 is priced between ₹74,619 and ₹87,944, with variations depending on the chosen model. The available variants and their respective prices are as follows: the Standard variant is priced at ₹74,619, while the DLX version comes at ₹84,272. The H-Smart variant is offered at ₹87,944. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Honda Activa 110 launched?

The Honda Activa 110 was introduced in early 2020 as a successor to the Activa 5G. This version brought notable improvements in design, engine performance, and features, keeping up with market expectations and regulatory updates, including BS6 emission compliance. The Honda Activa 110 remains a reliable choice for those seeking a well-rounded scooter with strong fuel efficiency, practicality, and brand trust. Its feature set and refined engine ensure that it continues to meet the expectations of urban riders looking for an everyday commuting solution.

Honda launched the 2025 Activa 110 on January 23, 2025, updating the popular scooter with OBD2B compliance and a new digital console.

Honda Activa 110: Variants and Colours

The Honda Activa 110 is available in multiple variants, including Standard, DLX, and H-Smart. The scooter is offered in several colour options, allowing buyers to choose according to their preference. These include Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Black, Pearl Precious White, Rebel Red Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

Honda Activa 110: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage for the scooter is 59.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Honda Activa 110: Specs & Features

The Honda Activa 110 is powered by a 109.51 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 7.79 bhp of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. The engine is BS6-compliant and integrates a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration. This configuration ensures a balance between efficiency and everyday performance, making the Activa 110 well-suited for urban commuting.

The Activa 110 comes equipped with a range of practical features. The Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology optimises fuel efficiency and engine performance, while the inclusion of telescopic front suspension improves ride quality over rough roads. The scooter also features an advanced fuel injection system for better throttle response and lower emissions. Convenience features include an external fuel lid, LED headlamps for improved visibility, and the Smart Key system in the H-Smart variant, which allows keyless ignition and security functions. It gets a new TFT display for real-time information and is enabled for smartphone connectivity through the Honda RoadSync app.

Honda Activa 110: Offers & Deals

At present, the Activa 110 can be purchased with a low EMI interest rate of 7.99 per cent. Additionally, customers using IDFC First Bank credit cards on EMI transactions can avail of a 5 percent instant cashback of up to ₹5,000. These offers are part of limited-period promotional schemes and may vary across regions and dealerships.

Honda Activa 110: Rivals

The Honda Activa 110 competes with several other scooters in the Indian market. Its primary rivals include the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge 110, and Yamaha Fascino 125. Despite this competition, the Activa remains a dominant player thanks to its reputation for quality, ease of use, and extensive service support.