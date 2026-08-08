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HONDA Activa 6G

₹74,369 - 87,693*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.4
1535
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Honda Activa 110: Overview

The Honda Activa 110 maintains a dominant position in the Indian scooter segment, continuing the legacy established by the broader Activa range. Built on a foundation of reliability and everyday practicality, the latest iteration introduces incremental improvements and feature enhancements tailored to the needs of daily urban riders. With an emphasis on fuel efficiency, rider comfort, and ease of use, the Activa 110 remains a dependable option for those seeking a straightforward commuting solution.

It stands as India’s highest-selling scooter and regularly overtakes the Hero Splendor to become the country’s top-selling two-wheeler overall. Its neutral and universally acceptable design, proven Japanese mechanical reliability, and smooth engine refinement appeal strongly to buyers who prioritise simplicity and trouble-free ownership. Supported by consistently strong sales figures, extensive dealership reach across urban and rural markets, and robust resale value, the Activa 110 continues to reinforce its position as a long-term benchmark within the segment.

The Activa 110 was updated in January 2025 with OBD2B compliance and a new digital console. The scooter starts at 74,619 (ex-showroom) and can be had in 3 variants and 6 colour options.

Honda Activa 110: Price

The Honda Activa 110 is priced between 74,619 and 87,944, with variations depending on the chosen model. The available variants and their respective prices are as follows: the Standard variant is priced at 74,619, while the DLX version comes at 84,272. The H-Smart variant is offered at 87,944. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Honda Activa 110 launched?

The Honda Activa 110 was introduced in early 2020 as a successor to the Activa 5G. This version brought notable improvements in design, engine performance, and features, keeping up with market expectations and regulatory updates, including BS6 emission compliance. The Honda Activa 110 remains a reliable choice for those seeking a well-rounded scooter with strong fuel efficiency, practicality, and brand trust. Its feature set and refined engine ensure that it continues to meet the expectations of urban riders looking for an everyday commuting solution.

Honda launched the 2025 Activa 110 on January 23, 2025, updating the popular scooter with OBD2B compliance and a new digital console.

Honda Activa 110: Variants and Colours

The Honda Activa 110 is available in multiple variants, including Standard, DLX, and H-Smart. The scooter is offered in several colour options, allowing buyers to choose according to their preference. These include Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Black, Pearl Precious White, Rebel Red Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

Honda Activa 110: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage for the scooter is 59.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Honda Activa 110: Specs & Features

The Honda Activa 110 is powered by a 109.51 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 7.79 bhp of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. The engine is BS6-compliant and integrates a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration. This configuration ensures a balance between efficiency and everyday performance, making the Activa 110 well-suited for urban commuting.

The Activa 110 comes equipped with a range of practical features. The Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology optimises fuel efficiency and engine performance, while the inclusion of telescopic front suspension improves ride quality over rough roads. The scooter also features an advanced fuel injection system for better throttle response and lower emissions. Convenience features include an external fuel lid, LED headlamps for improved visibility, and the Smart Key system in the H-Smart variant, which allows keyless ignition and security functions. It gets a new TFT display for real-time information and is enabled for smartphone connectivity through the Honda RoadSync app.

Honda Activa 110: Offers & Deals

At present, the Activa 110 can be purchased with a low EMI interest rate of 7.99 per cent. Additionally, customers using IDFC First Bank credit cards on EMI transactions can avail of a 5 percent instant cashback of up to 5,000. These offers are part of limited-period promotional schemes and may vary across regions and dealerships.

Honda Activa 110: Rivals

The Honda Activa 110 competes with several other scooters in the Indian market. Its primary rivals include the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge 110, and Yamaha Fascino 125. Despite this competition, the Activa remains a dominant player thanks to its reputation for quality, ease of use, and extensive service support.

Honda Activa 6G Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109.51 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    59.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    7.84 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.9 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    105 kg
View All Activa 6G SpecsView specs icon

Honda Activa 6G Variants

Honda Activa 6G price starts at ₹ 74,369 and goes up to ₹ 87,693 (Ex-showroom). Honda Activa 6G comes in 4 variants. Honda Activa 6G's top variant is H-Smart (OBD-2B).
4 Variants Available
Activa 6G Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
109.51 cc
85 kmph
Activa 6G DLX (OBD-2B)
₹84,021*
109.51 cc
Activa 6G 25 Year Anniversary Edition
₹84,939*
109.51 cc
85 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Activa 6G Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Aug 2026
The guide offers insights on Honda Activa 110 EMIs, detailing loan amounts, interest rates, and tenures for informed purchasing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
Honda's Activa scooter achieves 5 million sales in Maharashtra, showcasing its strong market presence over 25 years.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Feb 2026
Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative ride-hailing platform, emphasizing driver ownership and women's safety.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2025
Honda India offers a 3-year free service and benefits on new Activa 110 and 125 models until April 30th.Read Full Story

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Honda Activa 6G comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G image
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109.51 cc7.99 PS9.05 NmScooters105 kg1833 mm-DrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyActiva 6GVSEpluto 7G
Honda DioHonda Dio imageRs. 68,846Onwards
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109.51 cc7.76 PS9.3 NmScooters103 kg1808 mmDrumDrumGolden Steel RimActiva 6GVSDio
TVS Zest 110TVS Zest 110 imageRs. 70,600Onwards
4.463
109.7 cc7.81 PS8.8 NmScooters103 kg1770 mmDrumDrumAlloyActiva 6GVSZest 110

Honda Activa 6G Expert Review

By: Amit Chaturvedi
By: Amit Chaturvedi

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Ruling like a regal monarch in a hotly contested two-wheeler segment in India requires a whole lot of poise and character. And the Activa from Honda has had ample doses of both. Since its launch about 20 years ago, the enormously popular scooter has been a firm favourite and in its latest version, is determined to keep the crown firmly in grasp.

Honda Activa 6G now gets a metal body.
Honda Activa 6G now gets a metal body.

Not much has changed in the looks department of the new Activa but what has is noteworthy. It continues to have the same frame as its predecessors but what makes it stand out is a metal frame that has replaced plastic and fibre elements. The metal body adds to the strength, making the vehicle more durable and generously adding shine to the body. Cosmetic changes include a huge chrome garnish at the front while the LED headlights with DRL strips add to the visual appeal.

Honda has replaced the front wheel with a bigger 12-inch tyre to give the Activa a bolder road presence. The rear wheel continues to be the familiar 10-incher.

As always, the 110 cc engine is peppy and packed with power. Now, however, it gives the Activa better pickup and carries through the mid-range nicely. But the speed maxes out at 80 kmph, though the speedometer has markings till above 100 kmph.

The biggest change that Honda has introduced in the new Activa is that it now starts silently. The ACG motor gives the vehicle a jump-free start. The technology has been patented by Honda and comes as a nice addition to a vehicle used by scores of commuters in the country.

Another, and a much-needed, change brought in by Honda in the new Activa is that the fuel tank lid is not under the seat. It is outside, under a cover, which is opened by a switch provided near the start/stop mechanism at the front. The key mechanism used to start the vehicle now has an additional mode - seat/fuel. The rider has to move the key to that mode, press the switch - down for opening the seat and up for fuel lid - and the lock will pop open.

Honda thought about ditching the under seat fuel lid pretty late; its competitors have been providing an external fuel lid for years.

The under-seat storage space is more or less same, but it has a first-aid kit and a toolkit. But there is no charging point or glove box at the front - another area which the competitors have started paying attention to.

The Activa now comes with a BS 6 engine as per the strict pollution control norms announced by the government which will kick in from April 1 this year. This means that the scooter will now give a better mileage. The company claims the mileage to be somewhere between 55-60 kmpl.

An upgraded engine also means that you will have to shell out more to buy the new Activa. The ex-showroom price (in Delhi) of the new Honda scooter is around 64,000 which is about 7,000 costlier that it’s predecessor.

But fret not.

A higher price gives you better safety features and ride quality. The Activa now uses telescopic suspension, only seen in motorcycles up until now. The new suspension makes it easier to navigate the scooter on a bumpy road. The seat cushion is also softer to make those long hours of traffic jam comparatively less taxing. The length of the seat is also pretty good - two people won't complain about much even on slightly longer rides.

So, does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack?

The new Activa is a great product which offers a futuristic design, better mileage and most of the bells and whistles. But Honda has still not given it the utilities which are now common in the segment. And at the Auto Expo, some of the rivals showcased technological enhancements and safety features which make a two-wheeler almost comparable to a four-wheeler. It is disappointing to note that Honda did not think about adding these features in one of its best-selling products.

Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment.

Honda Activa 6G Images

Honda Activa 6G Image 1
Honda Activa 6G Image 2
Honda Activa 6G Image 3
Honda Activa 6G Image 4
Honda Activa 6G Image 5
Honda Activa 6G Image 6

Honda Activa 6G Colours

Honda Activa 6G is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Black
Rebel Red Metallic
Pearl Siren Blue
Decent Blue Metallic
Matte Steel Black Metallic
Pearl Precious White
Mat Axis Grey Metallic
Black

Honda Activa 6G Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Activa 6GvsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Activa 6GvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Activa 6GvsEpluto 7G
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973
Activa 6GvsDio
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500
Activa 6GvsZest 110
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 6G User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Honda Activa 6G User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users commend the Honda Activa 6G for its smooth and refined performance, excellent fuel efficiency, and strong road stability, while also highlighting its reliability and low maintenance costs.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth and refined engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency (around 50-55 kmpl)
  • check circle iconVery stable and easy to handle
  • check circle iconStrong build quality with metal body
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs and high resale value

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBasic features, lacks digital display options
  • warning iconDrum brakes may feel inadequate at high speeds
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension on rough roads
  • warning iconLimited underseat storage for helmets
  • warning iconHandle vibrations at speeds above 60 km/h

User Reviews

For Milage is Also So Good
The Honda Activa is very comfortable to ride and has a smart, professional look. It offers good safety features, is cost-effective, and delivers excellent value for money. I am very satisfied with its performance and would recommend it to others.
By: Tanya Sahu (Jun 29, 2026)
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Ultimate Reliable Family Scooter
The Honda Activa 6G is India’s most popular automatic scooter, widely appreciated for its bulletproof reliability, simple design, and family-friendly practicality. On the styling front, it retains its classic and timeless look, featuring strong metal body panels that are highly durable and can easily withstand the rough usage of daily life. It also gets a bright LED headlamp in higher variants and a wide, comfortable floorboard for carrying everyday luggage. A key design highlight is the external fuel filler cap at the rear, which eliminates the need to lift the seat at petrol pumps, making refueling much more convenient.
By: Rajesh Kumar (Jun 4, 2026)
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Comfort for daily use
Ather Rizta is very well suited for Indian families, offering good comfort and value for money. The design is appealing, and it also holds decent resale value. It has good service support and easy availability of parts, making it a practical and reliable choice overall.
By: Lakshyadeep Nagar (Apr 19, 2026)
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Cool and Trendy
The 110cc engine is very strong and handles load with ease. It is very stable on the road and the braking is also very good. A very reliable and tough scooter.
By: Kartikeya Dwivedi (Mar 21, 2026)
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Stiff Suspension, Minor Issues
The rear suspension feels very stiff and gives me a backache on long rides over bumpy roads. I have had minor electrical issues like the indicator flickering. Engine is the only strong point. Not the best comfort experience.
By: Madhuri (Dec 10, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Honda Activa 6G Related News

Scooters have been playing an instrumental role in the Indian two-wheeler market's growth over the last few years and fuel economy plays a crucial role in determining the consumer's choice in this space.
Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
11 Jul 2024
The 2023 Honda Activa drops the 6G suffix from its name and will now be known only as the 'Activa'
Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
Honda's sales increased by 14.51% in FY2023, although volumes declined by 31.53% in March
Honda sells 4.3 million two-wheelers in FY2023, led by Activa 6G, Shine
4 Apr 2023
The Honda Activa 6G is one of the most popular offerings in the Indian two-wheeler market.
Honda Activa 6G to get a digital console and connectivity features
15 Mar 2023
Honda Activa H-Smart is based on the sixth generation model.
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched at 80,537
24 Jan 2023
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 Honda Activa 6G Related News
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Honda Activa 6G Specifications and Features

Max Power7.84 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque8.90 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage59.5 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine109.51 cc
Max Speed85 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Activa 6G specs and features

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