Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now

The Honda Activa 6G is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable two-wheelers on sale and the name is synonymous with scooters in the country. While Honda updated the Activa 6G earlier this year with a bunch of features, the biggest change on the scooter has happened only now. Honda has dropped the 6G suffix on the Activa moniker and the scooter is now being badged as just the Honda Activa. The update is now reflected on the company’s website.

Honda introduced the ‘G’ suffix to the Activa 110 in 2015 with the Activa 3G. It was supposed to denote the generational change on the 110 cc scooter and was seen on the following 4G, 5G and current 6G models. However, it now seems the Japanese two-wheeler giant is looking to simplify the Activa nameplate. The company already sells the Activa 110 and Activa 125 models, whereas the Activa Electric scooter is rumoured to join the lineup by the end of this financial year.

Also Read : Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched at ₹80,537

The Honda Activa family now comprises the 110 cc and 125 cc models, while the Activa Electric is rumoured to join by the end of this fiscal

It’s likely that Honda aims to create a new positioning for the Activa, which could also be one of the reasons for the rebranding exercise. On the product front, the scooter witnesses no change barring the omission of the 6G emblem from the side panels. The model was recently updated with the H-Smart tech that brought features like smart find, remote lock/unlock, engine start/stop switch and keyless ignition.

We also told you about Honda’s plans to update the Activa further with features like a digital console and Bluetooth connectivity at a later date. Former Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) President and CEO - Atsushi Ogata, confirmed the development earlier this year, while also confirming that the next update to the Activa won’t be called the ‘Activa 7G’. We reckon this was because the G suffix was being dropped altogether.

Also Read : Honda Activa 6G to get a digital console and connectivity features

The Honda Activa is one of the most sold two-wheelers in India every month. It has been India’s most-sold scooter for years. The model takes on the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, Hero Xoom, and Hero Pleasure Plus in the segment.

First Published Date: