Honda Activa 6G to get a digital console and connectivity features

During a roundtable with media members, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveiled that the Activa 7G is not immediately into the pipeline. Instead, Honda would be updating the Activa 6G thoroughly with new features so that it stays competitive in the segment. Honda Activa 6G would be updated with a digital instrument cluster and connectivity features.

The Activa 6G competes against the Hero Xoom 110 and TVS Jupiter. Both of which are already equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a digital instrument cluster. So, it does make sense for Honda to add these features to the Activa. Honda Activa 6G is currently priced between ₹74,536 and ₹80,537. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Apart from this, Honda also updated the Activa 6G recently with H-Smart technology. It is essentially a smart key that enables several new features. The manufacturer claims that this scooter gets a smart find feature that allows it to respond when the user tries to locate it using the smart key. The smart key allows the rider to lock and unlock the scooter without using the physical key. Using this smart key, the scooter's engine can be started when the vehicle is within two metres of the key. It also comes with an engine start and stops switch.

Also Read : Honda Shine 100 cc launched at ₹64,900, will rival Hero Splendor

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently launched the Shine 100 in the Indian market. It is their most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market as it starts at ₹64,900. The motorcycle is specifically designed to be used daily in city traffic. It is targeted at rural and semi-urban markets. The motorcycle will be competing against motorcycles like Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 100 and TVS Star City Plus.

First Published Date: