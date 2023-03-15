Honda Shine 100 launched in India, will rival Hero Splendor

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched a new 100 cc commuter motorcycle in the Indian market. It is called the Shine 100 and it has an introductory price of ₹64,900 ex-showroom. The bookings for the motorcycle have been opened. The motorcycle is specifically designed to be used daily in city traffic. It is targeted at rural and semi-urban markets. The motorcycle will be competing against motorcycles like Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 100 and TVS Star City Plus.

Honda Shine 100 features a new 100 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It gets fuel injection and eSP as well to improve fuel efficiency. Needless to say, the engine complies with the new upcoming BS6 RDE norms. The fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank and it comes with an auto choke system. It produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm. In terms of design, the Shine 100 looks like a smaller version of the Shine 125. It will be offered in five colour options. The Shine 100 is equipped with a front cowl, blacked-out alloy wheels, an aluminium grab rail and a sleek muffler. There is Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes.

HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100. The motorcycle has a class-leading turning radius of 1.9 meters. The seat height of the Shine 100 is 786 mm and it comes with Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer. There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer.

Launching the all-new Shine 100, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine is the most popular and trusted motorcycle brand in its category. Today we unveil Honda’s all new 100cc motorcycle - Shine 100 which is designed and built to refortify the Shine legacy. Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India. We are proud to present a robust, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle for customers in the basic commuter category. As we launch the Shine 100, we continue to prioritize the needs and aspirations of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations in every step of this journey."

