HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Shine 100 Launched In India, Will Rival Hero Splendor

Honda Shine 100 launched in India, will rival Hero Splendor

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched a new 100 cc commuter motorcycle in the Indian market. It is called the Shine 100 and it has an introductory price of 64,900 ex-showroom. The bookings for the motorcycle have been opened. The motorcycle is specifically designed to be used daily in city traffic. It is targeted at rural and semi-urban markets. The motorcycle will be competing against motorcycles like Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 100 and TVS Star City Plus.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 12:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda will be offering the Shine 100 in five different colour options.
Honda will be offering the Shine 100 in five different colour options.
Honda will be offering the Shine 100 in five different colour options.
Honda will be offering the Shine 100 in five different colour options.

Honda Shine 100 features a new 100 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It gets fuel injection and eSP as well to improve fuel efficiency. Needless to say, the engine complies with the new upcoming BS6 RDE norms. The fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank and it comes with an auto choke system. It produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm. In terms of design, the Shine 100 looks like a smaller version of the Shine 125. It will be offered in five colour options. The Shine 100 is equipped with a front cowl, blacked-out alloy wheels, an aluminium grab rail and a sleek muffler. There is Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Shine (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine
124 cc
₹69,018 - 84,311 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹69,860 - 91,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Eeve Xeniaa (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Xeniaa
₹69,900 - 73,900 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹70,000 - 90,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Ae-8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-8
₹70,000 *Expected Price
View Details

HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100. The motorcycle has a class-leading turning radius of 1.9 meters. The seat height of the Shine 100 is 786 mm and it comes with Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer. There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer.

Also Read : 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched in India, are now OBD2 compliant

Launching the all-new Shine 100, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine is the most popular and trusted motorcycle brand in its category. Today we unveil Honda’s all new 100cc motorcycle - Shine 100 which is designed and built to refortify the Shine legacy. Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India. We are proud to present a robust, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle for customers in the basic commuter category. As we launch the Shine 100, we continue to prioritize the needs and aspirations of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations in every step of this journey."

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Honda Shine 100
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city