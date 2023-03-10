HT Auto
2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched in India, are now OBD2 compliant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 H'ness CB350 and CB350RS in the Indian market. Both motorcycles are now OBD2 compliant. The new motorcycles will be available at BigWing dealerships across India by the end of March. Honda H'ness CB350 now starts at 2.10 lakh whereas the CB350RS now starts at 2.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and bookings for both motorcycles are now open.

The CB350RS and H'ness CB350 are now OBD2 compliant. There are also new accessory kits on offer for both the motorcycles.
Both motorcycles will now be available in three variants. There is DLX and DLX Pro for both motorcycles. The top-end variant of the H'ness CB350 is called DLX Pro Chrome whereas the CB350RS gets the DLX Pro Dual Tone variant.

The motorcycles come with a digital-analog instrument cluster, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and Emergency Stop Signal. The manufacturer has also added the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system to the CB350RS. Apart from this, the H'ness CB350 gets a new split seat as standard.

Both motorcycles are powered by a 350cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is fuel-injected and OBD2 compliant. It produces 20.78 bhp and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Also Read : Honda launches new accessory kits for the CB350RS and H'ness CB350

The half-duplex cradle frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties on motorcycles are done by a 310 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

The brand also recently launched customization kits for motorcycles. There are four kits for the H'ness CB350 and two kits for the CB350RS. The H'ness CB350 gets a Comfort kit, Tourer kit, Cafe Racer kit, and Solo Carrier kit. The CB350RS gets Cafe Racer RS and SUV kits. These accessories will get a 1-year standard warranty.

