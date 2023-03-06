HT Auto
Honda Launches New Accessory Kits For The Cb350rs And H'ness Cb350

Honda launches new accessory kits for the CB350RS and H'ness CB350

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched new accessory kits for the CB350RS and the H'ness CB350. The new kits are a part of the “MY CB, MY WAY" programme. The brand wants that customers should be able to customize and accessorize their motorcycles to their liking. The brand has launched six total accessory kits, there are four kits for the H'ness CB350 and two for the CB350RS.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM
There are four kits for the H'ness CB350 and two kits for the CB350RS.
Customers would be able to retrofit the accessory kits onto their current motorcycles as well. The customers can buy the whole kit or they can opt for individual accessories as well. The kits and accessories will be sold from Honda BigWing dealerships and will come with a limited-time warranty.

Comfort Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

The Comfort Custom is made to enhance the comfort level of the motorcycle. It comes with wide foot pegs, a new main seat, knuckle guards, grip ends, a pillion backrest and a long visor. It is priced at 16,500.

Tourer Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

Then there is the Tourer Custom for people who want to do long tours on the H'ness CB350. It comes with a new main seat, a garnish for the side panel, wide foot pegs, a rear carrier, knuckle guards and a long visor. It costs 17,600.

Solo Carrier Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

If someone wants to tour alone then he can opt for the Solo Carrier Custom. It gets a new main seat, wheel stripes, grip ends and a small meter visor. The rear seat has been removed in favour of a carrier. The Solo Carrier kit is priced at 16,200.

Cafe Racer Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

The Cafe Racer Custom gets wheel stripes, a side cover garnish, a new main seat, a headlamp cowl, grip ends and a single-seat cowl. This might be the best-looking kit and it costs 22,200.

Cafe Racer RS Custom Kit for CB350RS

Honda has also made a Custom kit to modify the looks of the CB350 into a cafe racer. The Cafe Racer RS kit comes with a headlamp and a single-seat cowl, grip ends and wheel stripes. The CB350RS does get a makeover with this kit and it looks like a modern cafe racer. The kit is priced at 17,500.

SUV Custom Kit for CB350RS

Finally, there is the SUV Custom Kit for the CB350RS. It gets wheels stripes, a meter visor and knuckle guards. This rugged-looking kit costs 7,500.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Honda CB350RS H'ness CB350
