Honda Rebel 300: Overview

The Honda Rebel 300 is a bobber-style cruiser motorcycle that is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2026. This is a popular bike in the global markets, built around a unique chassis that allows for a low 690 mm saddle height. Powered by the same 286 cc single-cylinder engine from the CB300R, it is expected to hit a sub- ₹2.4 lakh price tag as the CB is localised to some extent.

Honda Rebel 300: Price

The Rebel 300 is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.3 lakh onwards.

Honda Rebel 300: Launch Date

The Honda Rebel 300 launch date is yet to be announced, but it is expected to make its India debut sometime in 2026. If and when brought over to our shores, the Rebel 300 will be launched alongside new India-specific 500 cc models.

Honda Rebel 300: Specs & Features

The Rebel shares its engine with the Honda CB300R. The 286 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor produces 30 bhp at 8000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.

The Rebel 300 further features 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin-shock absorbers at the back. The 16-inch alloy wheels are fitted with big 130-section front and 150-section rear tyres. The cruiser features discs on both ends. For the US-spec models, a dual-channel ABS variation is available, but Honda is expected to make it standard in India.

Honda Rebel 300: Rivals

The Rebel 300 will be pitted against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Goan Classic 350.