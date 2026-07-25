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HONDA Rebel 300

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹2.3 Lakhs* Onwards
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Honda Rebel 300: Overview

The Honda Rebel 300 is a bobber-style cruiser motorcycle that is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2026. This is a popular bike in the global markets, built around a unique chassis that allows for a low 690 mm saddle height. Powered by the same 286 cc single-cylinder engine from the CB300R, it is expected to hit a sub- 2.4 lakh price tag as the CB is localised to some extent.

Honda Rebel 300: Price

The Rebel 300 is expected to launch with a price of 2.3 lakh onwards.

Honda Rebel 300: Launch Date

The Honda Rebel 300 launch date is yet to be announced, but it is expected to make its India debut sometime in 2026. If and when brought over to our shores, the Rebel 300 will be launched alongside new India-specific 500 cc models.

Honda Rebel 300: Specs & Features

The Rebel shares its engine with the Honda CB300R. The 286 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor produces 30 bhp at 8000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.

The Rebel 300 further features 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin-shock absorbers at the back. The 16-inch alloy wheels are fitted with big 130-section front and 150-section rear tyres. The cruiser features discs on both ends. For the US-spec models, a dual-channel ABS variation is available, but Honda is expected to make it standard in India.

Honda Rebel 300: Rivals

The Rebel 300 will be pitted against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Goan Classic 350.

Honda Rebel 300 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    286 cc
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    191 kg
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Honda Rebel 300 Variants

Honda Rebel 300 price is expected to start at ₹ 2.3 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Rebel 300 STD
₹2.3 Lakhs*
286 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Honda Rebel 300 Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India unveiled 10 new models, including motorcycles and scooters, featuring advanced powertrains and designs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India to preview future models, including Rebel 300 and ADV 160, without launches or prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Jun 2026
India has finalized legal frameworks for 100% ethanol fuel, promoting reduced oil imports and supporting flex-fuel vehicle adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
The article reviews various motorcycles, highlighting their specs, aesthetics, and pricing, from Royal Enfield to Ducati.Read Full Story
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Honda Rebel 300 Images

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Honda Rebel 300 Alternatives

Honda CB350

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Jawa Perak

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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
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Honda Hness CB350

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Honda Rebel 300 User Opinions & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.9Features
4.9Safety
4.9Design
4.9Value For Money
4.9Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect for long rides
This is the best bike and gives a great riding feel. In this price range, it's the best option—especially if it's your first bike
By: Shubham mhaske (Jul 18, 2025)
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The Beauty that comforts the Beast
I want the Rebel 300 to be launched in India, especially in Mumbai, within the next few months. I've been dreaming of riding this beauty to calm the beast in me. It was love at first sight! Bring it to me
By: Richard Fernandes (Feb 26, 2025)
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Stylish bike
Rebel Amazing biking experience! Looks good, has a great engine, excellent power delivery, and offers great comfort.
By: Harshit Gupta (Feb 9, 2025)
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Super Look Bike
This review highlights the super look, affordability, excellent performance, premium design, and powerful mechanics of the vehicle.
By: Anshif (Nov 21, 2024)
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Afordable bike
Very affordable bike and more likable by youngsters. High performance engine and stylish model in low range budget.
By: Prem (Aug 11, 2024)
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Honda Rebel 300 Related News

Honda's July 24 future mobility event is expected to preview several India-bound motorcycles and scooters, including the Rebel 300 and ADV 160.
Honda teases Rebel 300, ADV 160 and CRF300 models; Showcase scheduled for July 24
23 Jul 2026
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 Honda Rebel 300 Related News

Honda Rebel 300 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine286 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Rebel 300 specs and features

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