Ducati has launched the second-generation DesertX V2 in India at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings have opened at dealerships across the country, while customer deliveries are scheduled to commence in the first week of December.

The DesertX is Ducati's adventure-focused motorcycle, developed to handle challenging terrain as well as long-distance highway riding. The latest generation draws on the company's participation in off-road competitions, including Erzbergrodeo, Rally of Albania, Transanatolia and NORRA Mexican 1000. The motorcycle first appeared as a concept at EICMA in 2019 before entering production in 2021.

For the Indian market, Ducati is offering the DesertX V2 in a single shade called Matt Star White Silk. It joins the brand's growing V2 portfolio, which also includes the Panigale V2 and Monster V2.

Equipment and underpinnings

The DesertX gets an extensive electronic package to adapt to different riding conditions. Its six-axis inertial measurement unit enables cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine-brake control. Riders can choose between four ABS intervention levels, with the system completely switchable in Enduro and Rally modes.

The motorcycle offers six riding settings: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally. A Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system allows clutchless gear changes. The cockpit features a 5-inch TFT display operated through a joystick, while other equipment includes full-LED lighting, cruise control and Brake Light EVO. It is also prepared for Ducati's multimedia system with turn-by-turn navigation.

Ducati has used an aluminium monocoque construction, with the frame doubling up as an airbox. The engine also contributes to the motorcycle's structural rigidity. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable KYB components, comprising a 46mm upside-down front fork with 230mm travel and a rear monoshock with 220mm travel and remote preload adjustment.

The DesertX runs on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

Engine and performance

Power comes from an 890cc V2 twin-cylinder engine producing 108.8 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Ducati claims that approximately 70 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,000 rpm. The motor uses an IVT variable intake valve timing system, which the manufacturer says is unique in its segment. The gearbox has revised ratios, with shorter gearing for low-speed off-road sections and taller gearing for more relaxed highway riding.

Optional accessories include an auxiliary 8-litre fuel tank, aluminium panniers, radiator guards, a bull bar, Mosko Moto-developed soft luggage and a Termignoni silencer.

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