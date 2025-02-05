HT Auto
search icon
Ola Electric Roadster X+
1/10
JUST LAUNCHED
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Front Right View
2/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Front View
3/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Left View
4/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Rear Right View
5/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Headlight View
View all Images
6/10

OLA ELECTRIC Roadster X+

Launch Date: 5 Feb 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
Colours
Variants
Variants

Roadster X+ Key Specs

Info
Speed

Category Average: 130.83 kmph

Tooltip
Tooltip

Roadster X+: 125.0 kmph

Category average
Info
Range

Category Average: 306.83 km

Tooltip
Tooltip

Roadster X+: 376.5 km

Category average
Info
Charging

Category Average: 6.27 hrs

Tooltip
Tooltip

Roadster X+: 6.5 hrs

Category average
Info
Battery

Category Average: 6.52 kwh

Tooltip
Tooltip

Roadster X+: 4.5 - 9.1 kwh

Category average

View all Roadster X+ Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Ola Electric Roadster X+

Latest Update

  • Ola Roadster X vs Revolt RV1: Which electric motorcycle should you put your money on
  • Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launched, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launched, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing out

    • rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Roadster X+.
    Ola Electric Roadster X+
    Ola Electric Roadster
    VS
    Ola Electric Roadster X+
    Select model
    Ola Electric Roadster
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Seat View
    Rear Right View
    Front Right View
    Headlight View
    Left View
    plus icon
    View more
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Alternatives

    Ola Electric Roadster

    Ola Electric Roadster

    1.05 - 1.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster X+vsRoadster
    Ola Electric Roadster X

    Ola Electric Roadster X

    74,999 - 95,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster X+vsRoadster X
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Variants

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster X+ comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric Roadster X+'s top variant is 9.1 kWh.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹1.05 Lakhs*
    Speed
    125 kmph
    Range
    252 km
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 4.5 kWh
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Single Channel
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹1.55 Lakhs*
    Speed
    125 kmph
    Range
    501 km
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 9.1 kWh
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Single Channel
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Images

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 1
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 2
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 3
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 4
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 5
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 6
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 7
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 8
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 9
    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Image 10

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Colours

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Anthracite
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity4.5-9.1 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Roadster Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range252-501 km
    Charging Time5-8 Hours
    View all Roadster X+ specs and features

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ comparison with similar bikes

    Ola Electric Roadster X+
    Ola Electric Roadster
    Ola Electric Roadster X
    Ola Electric Roadster X+
    Ola Electric Roadster X+
    Ola Electric Roadster
    Ola Electric Roadster
    Ola Electric Roadster X
    Ola Electric Roadster X
    ₹1.05 Lakhs*
    ₹1.05 Lakhs*
    ₹74,999*
    Charging Time
    8 Hours
    Charging Time
    7.9 Hours
    Charging Time
    5.9 Hrs
    Range
    501 km
    Range
    248 km
    Range
    252 km
    Motor Power
    11 kW
    Motor Power
    13 kW
    Motor Power
    7 kW
    Kerb Weight
    148.3 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    130.7 kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Roadster Bikes
    Body Type
    Roadster Bikes
    Body Type
    Roadster Bikes
    Currently viewingRoadster X+ vs RoadsterRoadster X+ vs Roadster X
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Ola Electric Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Ola Electric Bikes

    News

    Ola Roadster X comes competing with rivals like Revolt RV1 in the electric commuter motorcycle segment.
    Ola Roadster X vs Revolt RV1: Which electric motorcycle should you put your money on
    6 Feb 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launched, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launched, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing out
    6 Feb 2025
    The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level variant of the e-motorcycle series and it is priced starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 (ex-showroom). The Roadster X is available with three battery pack options and promises 200 km of range on a single charge.
    Ola Roadster X launched in India at 74,999. Gets 200 km range, riding modes, and more
    5 Feb 2025
    Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter is available in two different battery pack choices - 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh.
    Ola S1 Pro+ promising 320 km range debuts 4680 Bharat battery cells. All key facts you must know
    5 Feb 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 4: Ola S1 Pro+ production commenced, Yamaha R15 hits production milestone, GRAP III revoked in Delhi-NCR
    5 Feb 2025
    View all
      News
    Explore Other Options

    Ola Electric Roadster X+ FAQs

    The top variant of Ola Electric Roadster X+ is the 9.1 kWh.
    The Ola Electric Roadster X+ is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 252-501 km, it has a charging time of 5-8 Hours and a battery capacity of 4.5-9.1 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ola Electric Roadster X+ offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 4.5 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 9.1 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Ola Electric Roadster X+ is an electric Roadster Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 4.5-9.1 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 252-501 km on a single charge.
    The Ola Electric Roadster X+ has a charging time of 5-8 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025

    3.68 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric Roadster X+

    Ola Electric Roadster X+

    1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric Roadster X

    Ola Electric Roadster X

    74,999 - 95,999
    Check Latest Offers
    KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

    2.91 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    KTM 250 Adventure 2025

    KTM 250 Adventure 2025

    2.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Hero Karizma 400

    Hero Karizma 400

    2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    27.73 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aprilia Tuono 457

    Aprilia Tuono 457

    4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Roadster Bikes

    Ola Electric Roadster X

    Ola Electric Roadster X

    74,999 - 95,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster X Price in Delhi
    Ola Electric Roadster

    Ola Electric Roadster

    1.05 - 1.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster Price in Delhi
    Ola Electric Roadster Pro

    Ola Electric Roadster Pro

    2 - 2.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster Pro Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Roadster Bikes