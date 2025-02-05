Ola Electric Roadster X+ price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster X+ comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric Roadster X+'s top variant is 9.1 kWh.
Category Average: 130.83 kmph
Roadster X+: 125.0 kmph
Category Average: 306.83 km
Roadster X+: 376.5 km
Category Average: 6.27 hrs
Roadster X+: 6.5 hrs
Category Average: 6.52 kwh
Roadster X+: 4.5 - 9.1 kwh
Ola Electric Roadster X+ is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Battery Capacity
|4.5-9.1 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|252-501 km
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
Ola Electric Roadster X+
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹1.05 Lakhs*
₹1.05 Lakhs*
₹74,999*
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
7.9 Hours
Charging Time
5.9 Hrs
Range
501 km
Range
248 km
Range
252 km
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
13 kW
Motor Power
7 kW
Kerb Weight
148.3 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
130.7 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
|Roadster X+ vs Roadster
|Roadster X+ vs Roadster X
