Auto recap, May 28: 2025 Tata Altroz drive review, Nissan Magnite CNG launch, Ola Roadster X test rides commence & more

2025 Tata Altroz first drive review: Evolved design, premium kit. Is it the new Gold Standard?

The 2025 Tata Altroz premium hatch has been launched with refined looks, sharp screens, and generous space. Yet, it has quirky ergonomics, some questionable plastics. Engines offer a mixed bag: diesel for highway calm, CNG for city zip. HT Auto drove and reviewed the car.

Nissan Magnite CNG launched at ₹ 6.89 lakh, but there's a catch

The Nissan Magnite CNG has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the CNG kit with the Magnite is a retrofitted one, which means that these CNG kits are not factory fitted, but rather fitted at the dealership level. The fitment of these kits will be carried out at government-authorised fitment centres. Nissan stated that the CNG Kit is fully developed, manufactured and quality assured by Motozen (third Party) as per country Regulatory Standards. Motozen will provide a warranty for Kit components, which will include a 12 kg single CNG cylinder. The rollout of this eco-friendly CNG kit fitment for the sustainability-aware and environment-conscious customer will be done in a phased manner across the country. The CNG option comes with a three-year or one lakh km warranty.

2025 Tata Altroz crash testing footage published. Here's a list of its safety features

Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted Altroz hatchback, sporting a more mature and futuristic-looking design. After launching the hatchback, Tata Motors has published the internal crash testing footage of the car, showcasing its build quality and mettle. The crash testing footage showcases the vehicle facing impact from multiple camera angles and undergoing multiple tests.

Ola Roadster X test rides commenced. Here's how to get one

Ola Electric has begun offering test rides of its first electric motorcycle, the Roadster X, following its launch in February. The Roadster X is being produced at Ola Electric's FutureFactory, and interested customers can check out the electric motorcycle in person at the nearest authorised dealerships. The test rides of the Ola Roadster X can either be scheduled online through the manufacturer's official website or availed at the showroom, depending on availability.

