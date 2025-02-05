Ola Electric Roadster X price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes up to ₹ 95,999 (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster X comes in 3 variants. Ola Electric Roadster X's top variant is 4.5 kWh.
Category Average: 70.65 kmph
Roadster X: 118.0 kmph
Category Average: 112.2 km
Roadster X: 196.0 km
Category Average: 4.21 hrs
Roadster X: 6.3 hrs
Category Average: 2.35 kwh
Roadster X: 2.5 - 4.5 kwh
Car Insurance from
₹2094*?
Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Ola Electric Roadster X is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Battery Capacity
|2.5-4.5 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|140-252 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 20 Minutes
Ola Electric Roadster X
Ola Electric Roadster X
₹74,999*
₹84,443*
₹79,999*
₹90,000*
₹84,999*
₹84,500*
₹77,999*
₹83,999*
₹85,999*
₹58,100*
Charging Time
5.9 Hrs
Charging Time
2-3 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
252 km
Range
81 km
Range
242 km
Range
80 km
Range
98 km
Range
100 km
Range
111-151 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
134 km
Motor Power
7 kW
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
800 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
130.7 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
89.5 kg
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Roadster X vs PraisePro
|Roadster X vs S1 X 3 Gen
|Roadster X vs QC1
|Roadster X vs LXS 2.0
|Roadster X vs Cruzer R1
|Roadster X vs Epluto 7G
|Roadster X vs Faast F2F
|Roadster X vs Drive Pro
|Roadster X vs Accelero X-Pro
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price