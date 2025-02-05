HT Auto
search icon
Ola Electric Roadster X Front Left View
1/11
JUST LAUNCHED
Ola Electric Roadster X Front Right View
2/11
Ola Electric Roadster X Left View
3/11
Ola Electric Roadster X Rear Left View
4/11
Ola Electric Roadster X Rear Right View
5/11
Ola Electric Roadster X Rear View
View all Images
6/11

OLA ELECTRIC Roadster X

Launch Date: 5 Feb 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
74,999 - 95,999**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
Colours
Variants
Variants

Roadster X Key Specs

Info
Speed

Category Average: 70.65 kmph

Tooltip
Tooltip

Roadster X: 118.0 kmph

Category average
Info
Range

Category Average: 112.2 km

Tooltip
Tooltip

Roadster X: 196.0 km

Category average
Info
Charging

Category Average: 4.21 hrs

Tooltip
Tooltip

Roadster X: 6.3 hrs

Category average
Info
Battery

Category Average: 2.35 kwh

Tooltip
Tooltip

Roadster X: 2.5 - 4.5 kwh

Category average

View all Roadster X Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Ola Electric Roadster X

Latest Update

  • Ola Roadster X launched in India at ₹74,999. Gets 200 km range, riding modes, and more
  • Ola S1 Pro+ promising 320 km range debuts 4680 Bharat battery cells. All key facts you must know

    • rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Roadster X.
    Ola Electric Roadster X
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
    VS
    Ola Electric Roadster X
    Select model
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left View
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Ola Electric Roadster X Alternatives

    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    84,443
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster XvsPraisePro
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

    79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster XvsS1 X 3 Gen
    Honda QC1

    Honda QC1

    90,000
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster XvsQC1
    UPCOMING
    Hero Electric AE-75

    Hero Electric AE-75

    80,000 Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Lectrix LXS 2.0

    Lectrix LXS 2.0

    84,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster XvsLXS 2.0
    Raftaar Cruzer R1

    Raftaar Cruzer R1

    84,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster XvsCruzer R1
    Ola Electric Roadster X Variants

    Ola Electric Roadster X price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes up to ₹ 95,999 (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster X comes in 3 variants. Ola Electric Roadster X's top variant is 4.5 kWh.

    3 Variants Available
    ₹74,999*
    Speed
    105 kmph
    Range
    140 km
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 2.5 kWh
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Single Channel
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹84,999*
    Speed
    118 kmph
    Range
    196 km
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Split
    feature icon
    Roadside Assistance
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹95,999*
    Speed
    118 kmph
    Range
    252 km
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 4.5 kWh
    feature icon
    ABS: Single Channel
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ola Electric Roadster X Images

    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 1
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 2
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 3
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 4
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 5
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 6
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 7
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 8
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 9
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 10
    Ola Electric Roadster X Image 11

    Ola Electric Roadster X Colours

    Ola Electric Roadster X is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Anthracite
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Ola Electric Roadster X Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.5-4.5 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Roadster Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Range140-252 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time6 Hours 20 Minutes
    View all Roadster X specs and features

    Ola Electric Roadster X comparison with similar bikes

    Ola Electric Roadster X
    Okinawa PraisePro
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
    Honda QC1
    Lectrix LXS 2.0
    Raftaar Cruzer R1
    PURE EV Epluto 7G
    Okaya EV Faast F2F
    GT Force Drive Pro
    NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
    Ola Electric Roadster X
    Ola Electric Roadster X
    Okinawa PraisePro
    Okinawa PraisePro
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
    Honda QC1
    Honda QC1
    Lectrix LXS 2.0
    Lectrix LXS 2.0
    Raftaar Cruzer R1
    Raftaar Cruzer R1
    PURE EV Epluto 7G
    PURE EV Epluto 7G
    Okaya EV Faast F2F
    Okaya EV Faast F2F
    GT Force Drive Pro
    GT Force Drive Pro
    NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
    NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
    ₹74,999*
    ₹84,443*
    ₹79,999*
    ₹90,000*
    ₹84,999*
    ₹84,500*
    ₹77,999*
    ₹83,999*
    ₹85,999*
    ₹58,100*
    Charging Time
    5.9 Hrs
    Charging Time
    2-3 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 50 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    3 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    3-4 Hours
    Range
    252 km
    Range
    81 km
    Range
    242 km
    Range
    80 km
    Range
    98 km
    Range
    100 km
    Range
    111-151 km
    Range
    70-80 km
    Range
    100-110 km
    Range
    134 km
    Motor Power
    7 kW
    Motor Power
    1000 W
    Motor Power
    11 kW
    Motor Power
    1.8 kW
    Motor Power
    1.2 kW
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    800 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Kerb Weight
    130.7 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    101 kg
    Kerb Weight
    89.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    100 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    76 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    85 kg
    Kerb Weight
    86 kg
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Sheet Metal
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Steel Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingRoadster X vs PraiseProRoadster X vs S1 X 3 GenRoadster X vs QC1Roadster X vs LXS 2.0Roadster X vs Cruzer R1Roadster X vs Epluto 7GRoadster X vs Faast F2FRoadster X vs Drive ProRoadster X vs Accelero X-Pro
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Ola Electric Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Ola Electric Bikes

    News

    The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level variant of the e-motorcycle series and it is priced starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 (ex-showroom). The Roadster X is available with three battery pack options and promises 200 km of range on a single charge.
    Ola Roadster X launched in India at 74,999. Gets 200 km range, riding modes, and more
    5 Feb 2025
    Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter is available in two different battery pack choices - 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh.
    Ola S1 Pro+ promising 320 km range debuts 4680 Bharat battery cells. All key facts you must know
    5 Feb 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 4: Ola S1 Pro+ production commenced, Yamaha R15 hits production milestone, GRAP III revoked in Delhi-NCR
    5 Feb 2025
    Ola S1 Pro+ looks almost identical to the S1 Pro which is already on sale.
    Ola S1 Pro+ production commences, deliveries to start soon
    4 Feb 2025
    MoveOS 5 will first debut on Gen 3 products of Ola Electric.
    Ola's MoveOS 5 Beta to roll out from mid-February. Check new features
    4 Feb 2025
    View all
      News
    Explore Other Options

    Ola Electric Roadster X FAQs

    The top variant of Ola Electric Roadster X is the 4.5 kWh.
    The Ola Electric Roadster X is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 140-252 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hours 20 Minutes and a battery capacity of 2.5-4.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ola Electric Roadster X offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, 2.5 kWh is priced at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 4.5 kWh is priced at Rs. 95,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Ola Electric Roadster X is an electric Roadster Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 2.5-4.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 140-252 km on a single charge.
    The Ola Electric Roadster X has a charging time of 6 Hours 20 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

    1.15 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

    79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200

    12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Keeway K300 SF

    Keeway K300 SF

    1.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Hero Karizma 400

    Hero Karizma 400

    2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    27.73 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aprilia Tuono 457

    Aprilia Tuono 457

    4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Roadster Bikes

    Ola Electric Roadster X+

    Ola Electric Roadster X+

    1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster X+ Price in Delhi
    Ola Electric Roadster

    Ola Electric Roadster

    1.05 - 1.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster Price in Delhi
    Ola Electric Roadster Pro

    Ola Electric Roadster Pro

    2 - 2.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Roadster Pro Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Roadster Bikes