The Roadster X 3.5 kWh, is priced at ₹1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Roadster X 3.5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Roadster X 3.5 kWh is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Black, Industrial Silver, Pine Green, Stellar Blue, Ceramic White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Roadster X 3.5 kWh include the Ola Electric Roadster priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.
The Roadster X 3.5 kWh has Music Control, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.