Ola Electric S1 Z Front Left View
1/9
JUST LAUNCHED
Ola Electric S1 Z Front Tyre View
2/9
Ola Electric S1 Z Handle Bar View
3/9
Ola Electric S1 Z Headlight View
4/9
Ola Electric S1 Z Mudguard And Suspension View
5/9
Ola Electric S1 Z Rear Tyre View
View all Images
6/9

OLA ELECTRIC S1 Z

Launch Date: 26 Nov 2024
59,999 - 64,999**Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Specs
S1 Z Key Specs

Speed

Segment Average: 45.0 kmph

S1 Z: 70.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 104.36 km

S1 Z: 110.5 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 5.14 hrs

S1 Z: 5.0 hrs

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 1.88 kwh

S1 Z: 3.0 kwh

Segment average

View all S1 Z Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Ola Electric S1 Z

Latest Update

  • Ola S1 Z launched at ₹59,999 with deliveries from 2025: Key highlights to know
  • Ola Gig and S1 Z launched with removable batteries and more: Here’s everything you need to know

    Ola Electric S1 Z Variants

    Ola Electric S1 Z price starts at ₹ 59,999 and goes up to ₹ 64,999 (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Z comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Z's top variant is Plus.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹59,999*
    Max Power
    3000 W
    Speed
    70 kmph
    Range
    75 km
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹64,999*
    Max Power
    3000 W
    Speed
    70 kmph
    Range
    75 km
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ola Electric S1 Z Images

    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 1
    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 2
    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 3
    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 4
    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 5
    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 6
    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 7
    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 8
    Ola Electric S1 Z Image 9
    Ola Electric S1 Z Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Battery Capacity3 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range75-146 km
    Charging Time5 Hours
    View all S1 Z specs and features

    Ola Electric S1 Z comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Ola Electric S1 Z
    		NIJ Automotive Accelero PlusTrinity Motors YaariiSokudo PlusZelo KnightNIJ Automotive Accelero R14Rowwet ZepopTrinity Motors RafikiGT Force VegasZelio Gracy PlusZelo Zoop
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹59,999 - 64,999
    ₹55,200 - 77,625
    ₹69,999 - 76,999
    ₹59,889
    ₹49,900 - 91,900
    ₹49,731 - 73,326
    ₹61,770 - 78,500
    ₹69,999 - 76,999
    ₹55,555
    ₹60,073 - 83,073
    ₹45,900 - 86,900
    Battery Capacity
    3 kWh
    1.54-1.92 kWh
    30 Ah
    2.21 kWh
    1.54 kWh
    1.54-1.92 kWh
    28 Ah
    30 Ah
    1.5 kWh
    1.8 kWh
    1.54 kWh
    Range
    75-146 km
    190 km
    75 km
    70-105 km
    60-140 km
    180 km
    100 km
    75 km
    70 km
    55-60 km
    65-140 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Ola Electric S1 Z News

    The Ola S1 Z is positioned as a personal use vehicle that is offered with a 2.9 kW hub motor driven by two 1.5 kWh battery packs. It gives a total single-charge range of 146 km with two batteries.
    Ola S1 Z launched at 59,999 with deliveries from 2025: Key highlights to know
    28 Nov 2024
    Ola Electric has launched the Gig and the S1 Z range of electric scooters in India and these come with removable 1.5 kWh battery packs that are said to be able to function as a portable home inverter.
    Ola Gig and S1 Z launched with removable batteries and more: Here’s everything you need to know
    27 Nov 2024
    Amid controversy and central investigation over its allegedly poor after sales service, Ola Electric plans to go on the offensive to add more than 3,000 new showrooms and service centres on December 20.
    Ola Electric to expand touchpoints in India, add over 3,000 showrooms in a single day
    2 Dec 2024
    The Ola Gig+ is aimed at gig workers involved in longer distance trips or with heavier payload and it can be had with two removable battery packs that power a single 1.5 kW hub motor.
    Ola Gig launched at 39,999, deliveries start in 2025: Key highlights you should know
    30 Nov 2024
    Ola Electric has launched the Gig and the S1 Z range of electric scooters in India and these come with removable 1.5 kWh battery packs that are said to be able to function as a portable home inverter.
    Ola Electric Gig and S1 Z models with portable battery packs launched. Here's what's special
    26 Nov 2024
    View all
     Ola Electric S1 Z News
    Ola Electric S1 Z FAQs

    The top variant of Ola Electric S1 Z is the Plus.
    The Ola Electric S1 Z is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-146 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hours and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ola Electric S1 Z offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 64,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Ola Electric S1 Z is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-146 km on a single charge.
    The Ola Electric S1 Z has a charging time of 5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

