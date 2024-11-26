Ola Electric S1 Z price starts at ₹ 59,999 and goes up to ₹ 64,999 (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Z comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Z's top variant is Plus.
Segment Average: 45.0 kmph
S1 Z: 70.0 kmph
Segment Average: 104.36 km
S1 Z: 110.5 km
Segment Average: 5.14 hrs
S1 Z: 5.0 hrs
Segment Average: 1.88 kwh
S1 Z: 3.0 kwh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|75-146 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|Model Name
Ola Electric S1 Z
|NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
|Trinity Motors Yaarii
|Sokudo Plus
|Zelo Knight
|NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
|Rowwet Zepop
|Trinity Motors Rafiki
|GT Force Vegas
|Zelio Gracy Plus
|Zelo Zoop
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹59,999 - 64,999
₹55,200 - 77,625
₹69,999 - 76,999
₹59,889
₹49,900 - 91,900
₹49,731 - 73,326
₹61,770 - 78,500
₹69,999 - 76,999
₹55,555
₹60,073 - 83,073
₹45,900 - 86,900
|Battery Capacity
3 kWh
1.54-1.92 kWh
30 Ah
2.21 kWh
1.54 kWh
1.54-1.92 kWh
28 Ah
30 Ah
1.5 kWh
1.8 kWh
1.54 kWh
|Range
75-146 km
190 km
75 km
70-105 km
60-140 km
180 km
100 km
75 km
70 km
55-60 km
65-140 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
