Bhavish Aggarwal test rides the newly launched Ola S1 Z e-scooter. See pics

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Ola Electric , recently took a test ride of the newly launched Ola S1 Z electric scooter. The new Ola S1 Z is the brand’s most affordable offering yet and is targeted at buyers looking for an inexpensive electric two-wheeler with a long range. It is also Ola’s first model to come with removable batteries.

Bhavish Aggarwal shared a video and a few images on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) taking a test ride of the S1 Z. He wrote, “Having fun riding and testing the S1 Z! Can't wait for everyone to experience it!"

Having fun riding and testing the S1 Z! Can't wait for everyone to experience it!⚡🛵 pic.twitter.com/SGt2fZCUoF — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 5, 2024

Ola S1 Z: What Is It?

The Ola S1 Z is available in two variants - Z and Z+ and both come with removable battery packs. The removable battery pack can be charged at your home, office, or any other location with a standard three-pin charging socket. This should make it easy to charge allowing wider adoption for users. The S1 Z also gets a different design over the more expensive S1 X, Air and Pro models with minimal bodywork and a lower-set LED headlamp.

Ola S1 Z Battery and Range

The Ola S1 Z comes equipped with two 1.5 kWh removable battery packs. It can be used with only a single battery pack as well. The company promises a range of 75 km on a single battery pack, which extends to 146 km (claimed) when both packs are used.

The Ola S1 Z is positioned as a personal use vehicle powered by a 2.9 kW (3.8 bhp) hub motor and two 1.5 kWh removable battery packs (Ola Electric)

Ola S1 Z Prices

The Ola S1 Z is priced from ₹59,999, going up to ₹64,999 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec S1 Z+ variant. The new offering will be sold alongside the brand’s existing range comprising the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X for personal mobility use. Ola Electric has promised deliveries will commence from May 2025 onwards across the country.

Notably, the new Ola S1 Z will face competition from the recently unveiled Honda Activa e:, which comes with swappable battery packs. Unlike Ola, Honda will offer the batteries via its battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program, which should make the acquisition cost much lower, while the battery will be available at a nominal rental fee. Prices for the Honda Activa e: will be announced in January 2025, while deliveries in Bengaluru commence from February onwards. Mumbai and Delhi will follow suit in April 2025. The company plans to set up its battery swapping stations first before introducing the Activa e: in more markets across the country.

