Ola Electric S1 Z Front Left View
Ola Electric S1 Z Front Tyre View
Ola Electric S1 Z Handle Bar View
Ola Electric S1 Z Headlight View
Ola Electric S1 Z Mudguard And Suspension View
Ola Electric S1 Z Rear Tyre View
Ola Electric S1 Z Specifications

Ola Electric S1 Z starting price is Rs. 59,999 in India. Ola Electric S1 Z is available in 2 variant
59,999 - 64,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ola Electric S1 Z Specs

Ola Electric S1 Z comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 Z starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 Z sits in the Electric Bikes, Scooter segment ...Read More

Ola Electric S1 Z Specifications and Features

Plus
Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s
Range
75-146 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Battery Capacity - 1.5 kWh + 1.5 kWh = 3 kWh
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Ola Electric S1 Z News

The Ola S1 Z is positioned as a personal use vehicle that is offered with a 2.9 kW hub motor driven by two 1.5 kWh battery packs. It gives a total single-charge range of 146 km with two batteries.
Ola S1 Z launched at 59,999 with deliveries from 2025: Key highlights to know
28 Nov 2024
Ola Electric has launched the Gig and the S1 Z range of electric scooters in India and these come with removable 1.5 kWh battery packs that are said to be able to function as a portable home inverter.
Ola Gig and S1 Z launched with removable batteries and more: Here’s everything you need to know
27 Nov 2024
Amid controversy and central investigation over its allegedly poor after sales service, Ola Electric plans to go on the offensive to add more than 3,000 new showrooms and service centres on December 20.
Ola Electric to expand touchpoints in India, add over 3,000 showrooms in a single day
2 Dec 2024
The Ola Gig+ is aimed at gig workers involved in longer distance trips or with heavier payload and it can be had with two removable battery packs that power a single 1.5 kW hub motor.
Ola Gig launched at 39,999, deliveries start in 2025: Key highlights you should know
30 Nov 2024
The Ola Gig+ is aimed at gig workers involved in longer distance trips or with heavier payload and it can be had with two removable battery packs that power a single 1.5 kW hub motor.
Ola Electric Gig and S1 Z models with portable battery packs launched. Here's what's special
26 Nov 2024
Ola Electric S1 Z Variants & Price List

Ola Electric S1 Z price starts at ₹ 59,999 and goes up to ₹ 64,999 (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Z comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Z's top variant is Plus.

STD
59,999*
70 Kmph
75-146 Km
Plus
64,999*
70 Kmph
75-146 Km
