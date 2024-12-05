What is the on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Z in Lucknow? The on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Z Plus in Lucknow is Rs. 69,410, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Z in Lucknow? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Z in Lucknow is Rs. 1,304.