Ampere Magnus G Max Key Specs
- Speed65 kmph
- Range142 km
- Charging5.8 hrs
- Battery Capacity3 kWh
- Motor Power2.4 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ampere Magnus G Max
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|110 km
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|2.4 kW
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Magnus G MaxVSETrance Neo
|Odysse Electric Trot
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|110 kg
|Drum
|Disc
|-
|75 km
|4 Hours
|250 W
|Magnus G MaxVSTrot
|Lectrix LXS G 2.0
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|100 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Sheet Metal
|65-80 km
|3 Hrs.
|1.8 kW
|Magnus G MaxVSLXS G 2.0
|Enigma Ambier N8
|Rs. 95,000Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|220 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|200 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.5 kW
|Magnus G MaxVSAmbier N8
|Odysse Electric Hawk
|Rs. 73,999Onwards
|-
|Max Torque
|Scooters
|128 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|170 km
|4 Hours
|1.8 kW
|Magnus G MaxVSHawk
Ampere Magnus G Max is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2.4 kW
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|142 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
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