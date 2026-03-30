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AMPERE Magnus G Max

₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2028
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Variants

Ampere Magnus G Max Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    142 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5.8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.4 kW
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Ampere Magnus G Max Variants

Ampere Magnus G Max price starts at ₹ 99,999 .
1 Variant Available
Magnus G Max STD
₹99,999*
65 kmph
110 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ampere Magnus G Max Visual Comparison

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Ampere Magnus G Max comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ampere Magnus G Max
Ampere Magnus G Max image
Rs. 99,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy110 km5 Hours 45 Minutes2.4 kW
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWMagnus G MaxVSETrance Neo
Odysse Electric TrotOdysse Electric Trot imageRs. 99,999Onwards--Scooters110 kgDrumDisc-75 km4 Hours250 WMagnus G MaxVSTrot
Lectrix LXS G 2.0Lectrix LXS G 2.0 imageRs. 99,999Onwards--Scooters100 kgDrumDrumSheet Metal65-80 km3 Hrs.1.8 kWMagnus G MaxVSLXS G 2.0
Enigma Ambier N8Enigma Ambier N8 imageRs. 95,000Onwards--Scooters220 kgDiscDrumAlloy200 km4-5 Hours1.5 kWMagnus G MaxVSAmbier N8
Odysse Electric HawkOdysse Electric Hawk imageRs. 73,999Onwards-Max TorqueScooters128 kgDiscDrumAlloy170 km4 Hours1.8 kWMagnus G MaxVSHawk

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Ampere Magnus G Max Images

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Ampere Magnus G Max Colours

Ampere Magnus G Max is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Cinnamon Copper
Matcha Green
Monsoon Blue
Cinnamon copper

Ampere Magnus G Max Alternatives

PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
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Magnus G MaxvsETrance Neo
Odysse Electric Trot

Odysse Electric Trot

99,999
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Magnus G MaxvsTrot
Lectrix LXS G 2.0

Lectrix LXS G 2.0

99,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus G MaxvsLXS G 2.0
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
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Enigma Ambier N8

Enigma Ambier N8

95,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
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Magnus G MaxvsAmbier N8
Odysse Electric Hawk

Odysse Electric Hawk

73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus G MaxvsHawk

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Ampere Magnus G Max Brochure

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Ampere Magnus G Max Specifications and Features

Max Power2.4 kW
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range142 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5 Hours 45 Minutes
Max Speed65 kmph
View all Magnus G Max specs and features

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