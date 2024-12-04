HT Auto
Ola S1 Z, Gig to be the first products to use Bharat 4680 cells. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Dec 2024, 14:45 PM
Ola Electric CEO and founder, Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the recently launched Ola Gig and S1 Z will be the first products to use the company’s in-house Bharat 4680 cells. The deliveries for the Ola Gig as well as the Ola S1 Z will begin from April 2025. On the social media platform ‘X’, Aggarwal stated “The@OlaElectric Gig and S1 Z will be the first products with our 4680 Bharat cell!! Coming April 2025"

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2024, 14:45 PM IST
TAGS: ola electric ola gig ola s1 z electric vehicle

