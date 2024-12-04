Ola S1 Z, Gig to be the first products to use Bharat 4680 cells. Check details
The deliveries for Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z will commence from April 2025
Ola Electric CEO and founder, Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the recently launched Ola Gig and S1 Z will be the first products to use the company’s in-house Bharat 4680 cells. The deliveries for the Ola Gig as well as the Ola S1 Z will begin from April 2025. On the social media platform ‘X’, Aggarwal stated “The@OlaElectric Gig and S1 Z will be the first products with our 4680 Bharat cell!! Coming April 2025"
