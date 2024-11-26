The S1 Z 3.1 kWh, is priced at ₹83,763 (ex-showroom).
The S1 Z 3.1 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S1 Z 3.1 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Anthracite, Matcha Green, Sky Splash Blue, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 Z 3.1 kWh include the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the Honda QC1 priced ₹90 Thousands.
The S1 Z 3.1 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage and Charging at Home.