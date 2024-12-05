HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesOla ElectricS1 ZOn Road Price in Ahmedabad

Ola Electric S1 Z On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Ola Electric S1 Z Front Left View
Ola Electric S1 Z Front Tyre View
Ola Electric S1 Z Handle Bar View
Ola Electric S1 Z Headlight View
Ola Electric S1 Z Mudguard And Suspension View
Ola Electric S1 Z Rear Tyre View
64,343*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
S1 Z Price in Ahmedabad

Ola Electric S1 Z on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 64,340. The on road price for Ola Electric S1 Z top variant goes up to Rs. 69,430 in Ahmedabad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ola Electric S1 Z STD₹ 64,340
Ola Electric S1 Z Plus₹ 69,430
...Read More

Ola Electric S1 Z Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹ 64,343*On-Road Price
3 KWh
70 Kmph
75-146 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
4,344
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
64,343
EMI@1,383/mo
Plus

₹ 69,432*On-Road Price
3 KWh
70 Kmph
75-146 Km
View breakup

Ola Electric S1 Z Alternatives

Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

61,998
R30 Price in Ahmedabad
Okinawa Ridge

Okinawa Ridge

61,791
Ridge Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Zelio Gracy i

Zelio Gracy i

56,825 - 82,273
Gracy i Price in Ahmedabad
Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

56,940 - 66,121
Kriti Price in Ahmedabad
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

49,731 - 73,326
Accelero R14 Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric News

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola Electric shared images of him test riding the new S1 Z e-scooter. Deliveries for the masses only begin in May 2025
Bhavish Aggarwal test rides the newly launched Ola S1 Z e-scooter. See pics
5 Dec 2024
The deliveries for Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z will commence from April 2025
Ola S1 Z, Gig to be the first products to use Bharat 4680 cells. Will debut in April 2025
4 Dec 2024
The Ola S1 Z is positioned as a personal use vehicle that is offered with a 2.9 kW hub motor driven by two 1.5 kWh battery packs. It gives a total single-charge range of 146 km with two batteries.
Ola S1 Z launched at 59,999 with deliveries from 2025: Key highlights to know
28 Nov 2024
Ola Electric has launched the Gig and the S1 Z range of electric scooters in India and these come with removable 1.5 kWh battery packs that are said to be able to function as a portable home inverter.
Ola Gig and S1 Z launched with removable batteries and more: Here’s everything you need to know
27 Nov 2024
Ola Electric is all set to expand its footprint in India by opening 3,200 outlets on December 25 to increase its outlets to 4,000.
Ola Electric's Christmas gift to customers? To expand to 4,000 outlets across India by December 25
20 Dec 2024
Videos

Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
15 Nov 2021
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has manufactured highest number of cars in a single calendar year than any manufacturer has ever produced.
20 lakh cars in one year: Watch Maruti Suzuki’s massive production milestone
18 Dec 2024
Top Electric Bikes

Ola Electric S1 Z FAQs

The on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Z Plus in Ahmedabad is Rs. 69,432, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Z in Ahmedabad is Rs. 1,305.
The insurance charges for Ola Electric S1 Z Plus in Ahmedabad are Rs. 4,433, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

