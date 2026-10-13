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G1
Price
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JUST LAUNCHED
E-SPRINTO
G1 Horizon Blue Colour
₹89,999 - 99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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G1 Horizon Blue Colour
Horizon blue
Explore Color Options For G1 Alternatives
TVS Orbiter
₹
88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
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Chetak Colours
Honda QC1
₹
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Ampere Magnus Neo
₹
86,999 - 89,999
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Magnus Neo Colours
Ampere Magnus G Max
₹
1.03 - 1.1 Lakhs
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Magnus G Max Colours
Ampere Magnus Grand
₹
89,999
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Magnus Grand Colours
e-Sprinto G1 Images
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