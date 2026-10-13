G1PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
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E-SPRINTO G1 Slate Grey Colour

₹89,999 - 99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

G1 Slate Grey Colour

Charcoal Black
Horizon Blue
Pine Green
Slate Grey
Slate grey

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e-Sprinto G1 Images

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