Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Key Specs
- Engine163.2 cc
- Mileage48.28 kmpl
- Power16.9 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque14.6 Nm
- Kerb Weight146 kg
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is positioned as the performance-focused and feature-rich version of Hero MotoCorp’s well-known streetfighter in the 160 cc commuter segment. It builds upon the foundation laid by the earlier 2-valve model and introduces a series of mechanical enhancements and equipment upgrades aimed at achieving better acceleration, sharper handling, and enhanced daily usability. Designed to appeal to younger riders seeking a motorcycle that blends urban practicality with engaging dynamics and contemporary styling, the Xtreme 160R 4V sits in the premium 160 cc bracket and competes in one of India’s most active performance-commuter segments. The motorcycle serves as Hero’s flagship offering in the category and marks the brand’s transition toward technologically advanced powertrains and modern electronic features.
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced from ₹1,38,500 ex-showroom Delhi for the Standard variant. The Connected and Premium variants feature added equipment, including electronic enhancements and chassis upgrades that justify incremental pricing. The final on-road price varies based on variant selection, colour preference, and regional dealership costs.
The 4-valve upgrade to the Hero Xtreme 160R was launched in India prior to the introduction of the Combat Edition in 2025. The latest Combat Edition has now appeared on the company’s official website, confirming its imminent arrival. However, Hero MotoCorp has not yet released pricing or retail availability details for the Combat Edition, and these are expected to be announced closer to its market rollout.
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in one mechanical configuration across three trims: Standard, Connected, and Premium. Suspension hardware differentiates the lineup, with the Standard and Connected versions adopting telescopic forks and the Premium variant gaining 37 mm KYB USD front forks for improved front-end rigidity and handling precision. The model is available in multiple colour options such as Neon Shooting Star, Stealth Black, and Kevlar Brown, contributing to its sharp streetfighter identity.
The newly revealed Combat Edition expands the palette further by introducing a Combat Grey colour scheme that draws visual similarity to the theme seen on the Karizma XMR, with neon yellow graphics applied to the tank shrouds, engine casing, and a contrast highlight beneath the pillion seat.
The ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure for the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V stands at 48 kmpl, positioning it competitively within the segment. Actual real-world mileage may vary based on rider behaviour, road surface quality, and urban or highway operating conditions.
Powering the Xtreme 160R 4V is a 163.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled four-valve engine that generates 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox. The revised valve layout, larger bore, and shorter stroke compared to the previous 2-valve version result in higher performance delivery and more responsive power build-up across the rev range.
The motorcycle sits on a chassis supported by USD forks on the Premium variant and telescopic units on the lower trims, with all models receiving a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by 276 mm and 220 mm petal discs at the front and rear respectively, paired with single-channel ABS, while dual-channel ABS is exclusive to the Premium version. Hero fits the bike with 17-inch alloy wheels carrying a 100/80 tyre at the front and a 130/70 radial tyre at the rear.
Equipment levels include fully LED lighting, a negative LCD instrument console with indicators for gear position, fuel level, time, and trip data. The Connected variant incorporates Bluetooth support enabling turn-by-turn navigation and basic smartphone alert integration via the Hero Ride Guide application.
In addition to these, the Combat Edition introduces a refreshed headlamp unit modelled on the design from the Xtreme 250R and adds advanced equipment such as ride-by-wire throttle control, cruise control functionality, and three selectable riding modes comprising Rain, Sport and Road. It also includes a drag race timer with 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile recording and a full-colour LCD cluster identical to the Hero Xtreme 250R, marking a substantial feature step-up over the standard 4V trims.
As of June 2025, there are no official offers, finance schemes, or festive promotions announced on the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. Buyers may contact local dealerships for potential regional benefits once the Combat Edition reaches showrooms.
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V participates in the highly competitive 160 cc streetfighter segment. It rivals products such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, and Yamaha FZ Fi V4.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|16.9 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|146 kg
|2029 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160R 4VVSNX200
|Honda Hornet 2.0
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.9 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160R 4VVSHornet 2.0
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160R 4VVSFerrato Disruptor
|Bajaj Pulsar N160
|Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
|164.5 cc
|-
|-
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160R 4VVSPulsar N160
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|160 cc
|17.2 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160R 4VVSPulsar NS160
|Yamaha FZS FI V4
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Xtreme 160R 4VVSFZS FI V4
The Hero Xtreme 160R impressed us when we first saw it arrive in 2020. Easy on the eye, nimble, and fun to ride, this was a big change from the brand’s traditional commuter offerings. Now, three years later, Hero is back with a comprehensively updated Xtreme 160R. Only this time, it’s called the Xtreme 160R 4V where ‘4V’ stands for four-valve.
The big update is the revised 163 cc single-cylinder engine on the Xtreme 160R 4V. The motor now comes with four-valve technology and oil cooling, along with revised internals as well. The result is more power, better efficiency and lowered emissions to keep up with the latest norms. It now churns out 16.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. That’s about 1.7 bhp and 0.6 Nm more than the two-valve model.
The new uprated power figures aren’t segment-leading but the Xtreme 160R 4V compensates by remaining one of the lightest bikes in this category. Hero says the new Xtreme is the fastest accelerating motorcycle in the 160 cc segment with 0-60 kmph coming up in a claimed 4.41 seconds (4.7 seconds on the Xtreme 2V).
We always felt the 2V could’ve done with more power and Hero has addressed that concern here. The new Xtreme is quicker, the mid-range is stronger and it gets to triple-digit speeds faster. The bike feels calmer now at 100 kmph and can easily touch 120 kmph on an open road. However, it’s more at home around 85-90 kmph with enough power for easy overtakes.
The Xtreme 4V is effortless, no doubt, and super tractable with fewer gear changes required. The gearbox itself fits the job well and while it may not be the smoothest out there, it's par for the course. The engine is sublime and power delivery is smooth throughout the rev range. That being said, there are slight vibrations around the footpegs and handlebar at the extreme end of the power band.
The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V now comes with 37 mm KYB-sourced USD front forks. This is a big change over the telescopic forks on the two-valve version. The Hero Xtreme 160R was always impressive around the corner and the new USD forks bring a more planted feel to the front this time. The bike feels more confident about attacking a bend, while high-speed stability is far better now for the same reason.
Its light weight also makes it nimble, ever-eager to change directions and easily one of the most flick-able motorcycles in the segment. The new Xtreme continues to use a 7-step monoshock unit at the rear tuned for a pliant ride.
The overall ride quality is plush, which we do think is detrimental to the sporty nature of the motorcycle. We would’ve liked a stiffer setup to truly enjoy the bike’s capabilities. But for those looking at a comfortably fast sports commuter, the Xtreme 160R 4V offers that and then some gobbling up pretty much every undulation on the road.
Braking performance is effective with disc brakes at either end but the bike only comes with single-channel ABS as standard. This was a good opportunity to bring dual-channel ABS as an option, even if it meant a premium price tag.
Since both the 4V and 2V will be sold alongside each other, it’s a good move to give the former a new visual identity. The LED headlamp unit remains unchanged but has been repositioned to sit lower, while the fuel tank design has been revised and appears more muscular with shrouds. It has been hunkered down as well to create a visual heft that works rather well on the bike.
You also get a new belly pan that screams 4V, while the split seat option is a nice touch. The cushioning is thick though and comes across as bulky. You can opt for a step-up style single seat though, which would be more comfortable. There are subtle upgrades like the new switchgear and three new colour options - Matte Black, Neon Green, and Blazing Sports Red. The neon shade remains our pick here.
The Xtreme 160R 4V now gets Bluetooth connectivity but only on the Connected variant. It’s not offered on the Standard or top-spec Pro variants. So you either choose between Bluetooth connectivity or USD front forks. I’d personally choose the latter any day. That said, you miss out on a bunch of features including ignition alert, app-based navigation, theft alert, vehicle telematics and more via Hero Connect 2.0.
The ergonomics are spot-on on the Xtreme 160R 4V. The footpegs and handlebar fall right into place even as the riding posture is now slightly aggressive. The 795 mm seat height makes it accessible to most riders but will involve some tip-toeing if you’re five feet or under. The bike comes with a negative LCD screen that’s rich in information but can get difficult to read under direct sunlight.
Hero keeps things competitive with pricing that starts at ₹1.27 lakh for the Standard variant, while the Connected variant is priced at ₹1.33 lakh. The top-spec Pro is priced at ₹1.36 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Pro variant is more expensive than the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160, both of which are strong rivals in the segment.
The Xtreme 160R 4V is now easier to recommend to those looking for a fun sports commuter in the 160 cc segment. Hero has been listening to feedback and it shows. But is it the best 160 cc motorcycle in its category? A proper comparison needs to happen to give you an answer there. What we do know is that Xtreme 160R 4V has the goods to tip the scales strongly in its favour.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is celebrated for its smooth performance, stylish design, and comfort, with excellent handling and modern features, yet users noted some concerns with Bluetooth and ABS.
|Max Power
|16.9 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm
|Mileage
|48.28 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|163.2 cc
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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