Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Introduction

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is positioned as the performance-focused and feature-rich version of Hero MotoCorp’s well-known streetfighter in the 160 cc commuter segment. It builds upon the foundation laid by the earlier 2-valve model and introduces a series of mechanical enhancements and equipment upgrades aimed at achieving better acceleration, sharper handling, and enhanced daily usability. Designed to appeal to younger riders seeking a motorcycle that blends urban practicality with engaging dynamics and contemporary styling, the Xtreme 160R 4V sits in the premium 160 cc bracket and competes in one of India’s most active performance-commuter segments. The motorcycle serves as Hero’s flagship offering in the category and marks the brand’s transition toward technologically advanced powertrains and modern electronic features.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced from ₹1,38,500 ex-showroom Delhi for the Standard variant. The Connected and Premium variants feature added equipment, including electronic enhancements and chassis upgrades that justify incremental pricing. The final on-road price varies based on variant selection, colour preference, and regional dealership costs.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Launch Date

The 4-valve upgrade to the Hero Xtreme 160R was launched in India prior to the introduction of the Combat Edition in 2025. The latest Combat Edition has now appeared on the company’s official website, confirming its imminent arrival. However, Hero MotoCorp has not yet released pricing or retail availability details for the Combat Edition, and these are expected to be announced closer to its market rollout.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants & Colours

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in one mechanical configuration across three trims: Standard, Connected, and Premium. Suspension hardware differentiates the lineup, with the Standard and Connected versions adopting telescopic forks and the Premium variant gaining 37 mm KYB USD front forks for improved front-end rigidity and handling precision. The model is available in multiple colour options such as Neon Shooting Star, Stealth Black, and Kevlar Brown, contributing to its sharp streetfighter identity.

The newly revealed Combat Edition expands the palette further by introducing a Combat Grey colour scheme that draws visual similarity to the theme seen on the Karizma XMR, with neon yellow graphics applied to the tank shrouds, engine casing, and a contrast highlight beneath the pillion seat.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Mileage

The ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure for the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V stands at 48 kmpl, positioning it competitively within the segment. Actual real-world mileage may vary based on rider behaviour, road surface quality, and urban or highway operating conditions.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Specs & Features

Powering the Xtreme 160R 4V is a 163.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled four-valve engine that generates 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox. The revised valve layout, larger bore, and shorter stroke compared to the previous 2-valve version result in higher performance delivery and more responsive power build-up across the rev range.

The motorcycle sits on a chassis supported by USD forks on the Premium variant and telescopic units on the lower trims, with all models receiving a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by 276 mm and 220 mm petal discs at the front and rear respectively, paired with single-channel ABS, while dual-channel ABS is exclusive to the Premium version. Hero fits the bike with 17-inch alloy wheels carrying a 100/80 tyre at the front and a 130/70 radial tyre at the rear.

Equipment levels include fully LED lighting, a negative LCD instrument console with indicators for gear position, fuel level, time, and trip data. The Connected variant incorporates Bluetooth support enabling turn-by-turn navigation and basic smartphone alert integration via the Hero Ride Guide application.

In addition to these, the Combat Edition introduces a refreshed headlamp unit modelled on the design from the Xtreme 250R and adds advanced equipment such as ride-by-wire throttle control, cruise control functionality, and three selectable riding modes comprising Rain, Sport and Road. It also includes a drag race timer with 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile recording and a full-colour LCD cluster identical to the Hero Xtreme 250R, marking a substantial feature step-up over the standard 4V trims.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, there are no official offers, finance schemes, or festive promotions announced on the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. Buyers may contact local dealerships for potential regional benefits once the Combat Edition reaches showrooms.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Rivals

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V participates in the highly competitive 160 cc streetfighter segment. It rivals products such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, and Yamaha FZ Fi V4.