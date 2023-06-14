HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v Launched At 1.27 Lakh, Gets Major Upgrades

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched at 1.27 lakh, gets major upgrades

After teasing for weeks, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the Xtreme 160R 4V in the Indian market. It is offered in three variants: Standard, Connected and Pro. The bike is priced between 127,300 (ex-showroom) and 136,500 (ex-showroom) for the Standard and the Pro variants, while the mid-level Connected variant is priced at 132,800 (ex-showroom). It will go against the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160. Bookings of the bike will open on June 15, and delivery of the bike will commence in the second week of July.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 19:25 PM
Hero MotoCorp has upgraded the two-valve engine of Xtreme 160R to a four-valve one. Another major upgrade comes in the form of upside-down forks.
Hero MotoCorp has upgraded the two-valve engine of Xtreme 160R to a four-valve one. Another major upgrade comes in the form of upside-down forks.

For 2023, the biggest update comes for the Hero Xtreme 160R in the form of a revised engine. It now has a four-valve head, whereas the outgoing one used a two-valve one. This upgrade has resulted in the addition of the 4V lettering to the nomenclature. This should help increase the oil-cooled engine's performance and improve the top-end. The new 163 cc engine produces 16.6 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a five-speed unit. The manufacturer claims the bike is the lightest oil-cooled model in its segment. It is also claimed as the fastest 160 cc motorcycle in India.

Another major change is the addition of upside-down forks in the front. Till now, the motorcycle came with conventional telescopic forks. The USD forks should help in providing more feedback, help the motorcycle in staying composed through corners and have a better ride quality. There are no changes to the rear shock absorber that comes with pre-load adjustability.

A 276 mm petal disc performs braking duties on the Xtreme 160R 4V in the front, while the rear gets options of a 220 mm petal disc or a 130 mm drum brake. The motorcycle runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in meaty 100/80 tubeless tyres in the front and 130/70 tubeless tyres at the rear.

On the cosmetic front, the new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes with a revised, sharper LED headlamp with an LED daytime running light integrated into it. The motorcycle gets a sculpted and chunky fuel tank and a sleeker tail section with ergonomic split seats. It is available in three different colour options: Matte Slate Black, Neon Night Star, and Blazing Sports Red. On the feature front, a revised digital instrument cluster enhances its premiumness. Hero MotoCorp claims the motorcycle gets more than 25 telematics features. The company claims the bike gets Hero Connect 2.0 with class-leading features. Hero MotoCorp is also offering a wide range of accessories with the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 19:23 PM IST
Hero Xtreme 160R Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R
