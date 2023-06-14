OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched, gets up to 10 year warranty

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched an OBD-compliant version of the Unicorn. It is priced at ₹1,09,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be sold in a single variant. The 2023 Honda Unicorn will be going against Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and Bajaj Pulsar N150. Honda is offering a special 0-year warranty package which includes 3 years of warranty as standard and 7 years of warranty as an optional extended warranty.

The 2023 Honda Unicorn comes with a 160 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is fuel injected. It produces 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit and it gets kick and self-starter.

The diamond-type frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 240 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. There is a single-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer as well. Honda is using 18-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in tubeless tyres. The front one measures 80/100 whereas the rear one measures 100/90 in size.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda Unicorn ₹ 94.74 - 1.04 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Okaya Ev Faast F2b ₹94,999* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Komaki Mx3 ₹95,000* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Komaki Se ₹96,000* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Komaki Tn-95 ₹98,000* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Vespa Zx 125 ₹ 98.91 - 1.07 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : 2023 Honda Dio H-Smart launched: 5 things you should know

Till now, the Honda Unicorn was sold in Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic and Mat Axis Gray Metallic colour schemes. For 2023, Honda has added the Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Honda Unicorn has consistently set trends in its segment with its unparalleled style, design, power, and advanced ergonomics. The new OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine takes it a step further, delivering heightened efficiency, seamless power delivery, and adhering to the latest standards. Adding to the thrill, the new Unicorn now comes in the captivating Pearl Siren Blue color. We are excited to bring this motorcycle to our valued customers and eagerly look forward to extraordinary journeys they will embark on with their Honda Unicorn."

First Published Date: