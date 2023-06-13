HT Auto
2023 Honda Dio H-Smart launched: 5 things you should know

Honda is slowly adding their new H-Smart technology to all their scooters. It was added first to the Activa 125 and Activa and now they have added it to the Dio. Apart from the H-Smart system, there are some new features on offer as well. Here are 5 things that one should know about the 2023 Dio H-Smart.

Honda is offering Dio in seven colour options.
2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Looks

The Dio was the original sporty-looking scooter. With the 2023 update, Honda has decided to give it a new logo, graphics and more importantly a set of alloy wheels. All of this should help in making Dio look modern.

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Features

In terms of features, the Dio comes with a new fully digital instrument cluster. It shows various information such as real-time range, real-time fuel efficiency and average fuel efficiency. The meter also displays the total trip, clock and service due indicator. The new digital meter comes in deluxe and smart variants. Apart from this, there is an LED headlamp with an LED position lamp and a side stand cut-off.

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Engine

Powering the 2023 Dio is a 110 cc, fuel-injected engine that comes with eSP. It produces a max power output of 7.65 bhp and a peak torque output of 9 Nm. The engine complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms.

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Smart Key

The biggest addition to the Dio is the H-Smart technology. It is essentially a keyless system. It adds four new features, Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe.

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Price and variants

Honda is offering Dio in three variants. There is Standard, Deluxe and H-Smart. They are priced at 70,211, 74, 212 and 77, 712 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

