Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched at 80,537

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Activa 6G's new variant that comes with their H-Smart tech. It is the new top-end variant of Activa. The scooter is available at a starting price of 74,536 (ex-showroom). Activa is already the most popular scooter in the Indian market.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 12:27 PM
Honda Activa H-Smart is based on the sixth generation model.
Honda has launched the new Activa for a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,536 (ex-showroom). 
The highlight of the Activa is the new top-end Smart variant that comes with H-Smart technology. 
It gets a smart key and a rotary knob to control the ignition now.
The key is quite similar to the ones found on cars that come with keyless entry. 
There is no change to the boot space of the scooter. 
The instrument cluster is also more or less the same but it has been updated slightly to incorporate H-Smart technology. 
The engine of the Activa is also now OBD2 compliant which means it is ready for BS6 Stage 2 norms.
Cosmetically, the Activa looks identical to the outgoing one. So, it continues to come with a LED headlamp while rest of the lighting elements are powered by halogen bulbs. 
The external fuel filler cap comes in handy as the customer does not need to open the seat.
The Activa will be offered in six colour schemes.
It is offered in three variants - Standard, Deluxe and Smart.
The new Honda Activa H-Smart scooter is available in three trims, which are priced differently. The trims options are Standard, Deluxe and Smart, priced at 74,536, 77,036 and 80,537 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Honda Activa H-Smart scooter is claimed to come with five new patented technology applications.

The manufacturer claims that this scooter gets a smart find feature that allows it to respond when the user tries to locate it using the smart key. The smart key allows the rider to lock and unlock the scooter without using the physical key. Using this smart key, the scooter's engine can be started when the vehicle is within two metres of the key. It also comes with an engine start and stops switch.

The Honda Activa H-Smart gets a larger wheelbase, a long footboard area, a new passing switch, and DC LED headlamp. Other design elements include a new design for alloy wheels. The scooter offers a comfortable riding experience through the 12-inch front alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension and adjustable rear suspension.

Honda claims that the new scooter comes with a host of new technologies. It comes powered by a 110 cc PGM-FI engine that is OBD2 compliant. It also comes paired with enhanced smart power (eSP) technology that ensures linear power generation. The new technologies introduced to the Activa scooter include updated programmed fuel injection, enhanced smart tumble technology, ACG starter and friction reduction. These patented technologies claim to make the powertrain more efficient.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2023, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Activa Honda Activa
