Honda Activa 125 H-Smart launched: 5 things to know

Earlier this year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the Activa H-Smart in the Indian market. The scooter came with a new H-Smart variant and it was OBD2-ready as well. At the event, Honda announced that the smart key features will come to other scooters as well. Now, the manufacturer has launched the updated Activa 125 in the Indian market which gets some upgrades for 2023. Here are five things that one should know about the new Activa 125.

2023 Honda Activa 125: Looks

In terms of looks, there are very few updates. The LED positioning lamps have been redesigned and there are chrome strips on the side panels to give a more premium appeal to the scooter. The 2023 Activa will be offered in five colour options - Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic. There is also Pearl Night Start Black and Heavy Gray Metallic which will not be offered on the Drum variant.

2023 Honda Activa 125: Engine

Apart from now being OBD2 compliant, there are no changes to the engine. It continues to come with a 125 cc, fuel-injected unit. The engine produces 8.19 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.4 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Similar Products Find more Bikes Honda Activa 125 60 kmpl | 124 cc ₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Yamaha Fascino 125 ₹70,000 - 90,000 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Hero Electric Ae-8 ₹70,000 *Expected Price View Details Hero Maestro Edge 125 125 cc ₹70,700 - 82,250 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hero Glamour 124.7 cc ₹70,716 - 84,200 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Honda is offering an idle start/stop feature which shuts down the engine when the scooter is at standstill and starts the engine again when it's time to move. The helps in saving some fuel. Honda is also using new fuel-efficient tyres to further boost fuel efficiency. The engine also comes with eSP that enables silent start along with other functionalities.

2023 Honda Activa 125: New H-Smart variant

Honda has introduced a new top-end variant called H-Smart. It gets the same smart key that was first introduced on Activa 110. The smart key enables features such as Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock and Smart Start. The smart key can be used to find the scooter in a parking lot. The turn indicators will blink twice when the Answer Back button is pressed and the scooter is within 10 metres of range.

A look at the smart key and the rotary knob of Honda Activa 125 H-Smart.

There is also an Anti-theft system on offer which enables the immobilizer function automatically after the key goes beyond 2 metres of range. There is no traditional keyhole. Instead, there is a knob that can be used to turn on the ignition and start/stop the engine. If the key is within 2 metres, the owner can open the seat, fuel cap and handle by rotating the knob.

2023 Honda Activa 125: Features

Honda Activa 125 comes with an LED headlamp with LED position lamps, a side stand cut-off, an external fuel filler cap and a small digital screen. The screen can show information like time, average fuel economy, fuel gauge, distance to empty and real-time fuel efficiency. There is also a small open glovebox behind the apron now.

2023 Honda Activa 125: Price and variants

Honda Activa 125 will be sold in four variants. There is Drum priced at ₹78,920, Drum Alloy that costs 82,588, then there is Disc which sells for ₹86,093 and the new H-Smart variant is priced at ₹88,093. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: