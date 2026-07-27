Keeway SR125 Price:

Keeway SR125 is priced at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway SR125?

The Keeway SR125 is available in 1 variant - Standard.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 125 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes,Street Bikes body type.

Which are the major rival of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 rival is Kawasaki W175.

What is the mileage of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 comes with a mileage of 50 kmpl (Company claimed).