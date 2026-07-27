Keeway SR125 Key Specs
- Engine125 cc
- Mileage50 kmpl
- Power9.83 ps
- Speed100 kmph
- Max Torque8.2 Nm
- Kerb Weight120 kg
Keeway SR125 is priced at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Keeway SR125 is available in 1 variant - Standard.
Keeway SR125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 125 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes,Street Bikes body type.
Keeway SR125 rival is Kawasaki W175.
Keeway SR125 comes with a mileage of 50 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Keeway SR125
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|125 cc
|9.83 PS
|8.2 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes,Street Bikes
|120 kg
|1890 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Kawasaki W175
|Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
|177 cc
|13 PS
|13.2 Nm
|Commuter Bikes,Street Bikes
|135.2 kg
|2007 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Spoke
|SR125VS W175
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Keeway SR125 for its elegant design, comfort in short rides, and excellent braking performance, though it struggles with power and has high service costs.
|Max Power
|9.83 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes,Street Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.2 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|125 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
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