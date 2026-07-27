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KEEWAY SR125

₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Keeway SR125 Price:

Keeway SR125 is priced at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway SR125?

The Keeway SR125 is available in 1 variant - Standard.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 125 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes,Street Bikes body type.

Which are the major rival of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 rival is Kawasaki W175.

What is the mileage of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 comes with a mileage of 50 kmpl (Company claimed).

Keeway SR125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    125 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    50 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.83 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    100 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    120 kg
View All SR125 SpecsView specs icon

Keeway SR125 Variants

Keeway SR125 price starts at ₹ 1.18 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
SR125 Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
125 cc
100 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Keeway SR125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Formula 1 returns to Malaysia in October, replacing the canceled Bahrain race due to regional instability concerns.Read Full Story
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Uttar Pradesh's eight NCR districts will implement a "no PUC, no fuel" policy by October 2026 to reduce pollution.Read Full Story
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India's auto-component manufacturers request government support to prevent LPG and PNG supply cuts, ensuring export continuity amid rising costs and geopolitical tensions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jan 2026
Concerns over electric car doors' safety lead Congress to propose mandatory manual releases after fatal incidents linked to power failures.Read Full Story

Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

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Keeway SR125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Keeway SR125
Keeway SR125 image
Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
4.193
125 cc9.83 PS8.2 NmScrambler Bikes,Street Bikes120 kg1890 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Kawasaki W175Kawasaki W175 imageRs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
51
177 cc13 PS13.2 NmCommuter Bikes,Street Bikes135.2 kg2007 mmDiscDrumSpokeSR125VS W175

Keeway SR125 Images

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Keeway SR125 Image 6

Keeway SR125 Alternatives

Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

1.13 - 1.35 Lakhs
SR125vs W175

Keeway SR125 User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
3.8Features
4.1Safety
4.8Design
4Value For Money
3.9Comfort
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Keeway SR125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Keeway SR125 for its elegant design, comfort in short rides, and excellent braking performance, though it struggles with power and has high service costs.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconElegant design
  • check circle iconGood comfort for short rides
  • check circle iconExcellent braking performance
  • check circle iconGreat mileage around 48-50 kmpl
  • check circle iconLightweight and manageable for women riders

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited power for speed, struggles to reach 80 kmph
  • warning iconHigh service costs, averaging 2.5k to 3k per service
  • warning iconThin seat foam uncomfortable for long rides
  • warning iconBasic features like lack of clock and gear indicator
  • warning iconQuality issues with rust on spokes and mirror stalks
Solid Performer
Very professional looking bike. Not too loud or flashy. Just elegant. The comfort is good for 10-15km rides. Brakes are top notch.
By: Madhusudhan Rao (Apr 30, 2026)
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Family Friendly
The metal tank and fenders give it a solid feel. No plastic rattles. The 125cc engine is surprisingly punchy for city speeds. Great value.
By: Gurpreet Singh (Apr 30, 2026)
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Stylish Commuting
The engine is very refined and silent. Gear shifts are smooth. It's a very easy bike to live with daily. Digital display is bright and clear.
By: Paramjit Singh (Apr 30, 2026)
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Small but Mighty
Starts every morning without fail. The battery and electricals are solid. It looks like a modified vintage bike. Great for city commuting.
By: Rajinder Singh (Apr 30, 2026)
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Economical and Pretty
Being a woman rider, I find the 120kg weight very manageable. I can park it easily. The brakes are very effective. Love the glossy white finish.
By: Manpreet Kaur (Apr 30, 2026)
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Keeway SR125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.83 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes,Street Bikes
Max Torque8.2 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage50 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine125 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed 100 kmph
View all SR125 specs and features

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