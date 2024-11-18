HT Auto
search icon
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Right View
1/13
JUST LAUNCHED
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Front Left View
2/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Headlight View
3/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Cooling System View
4/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Engine View
5/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Exhaust View
View all Images
6/13

BRIXTON Cromwell 1200 X

Launch Date: 18 Nov 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
9.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
Colours
Variants
Variants

Cromwell 1200 X Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1200.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Cromwell 1200 X: 1200.0 cc

Segment average
Mileage

Segment Average: 21.7 kmpl

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Cromwell 1200 X: 21.7 kmpl

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 83.0 ps

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Cromwell 1200 X: 83.0 ps

Segment average
Speed

Segment Average: 198.0 kmph

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Cromwell 1200 X: 198.0 kmph

Segment average

View all Cromwell 1200 X Specs and Features

view all specs and features
rs logo
rs logo

Car Insurance from

₹2094*?

Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Cromwell 1200 X.
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
Brixton Cromwell 1200
VS
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
Select model
Brixton Cromwell 1200
Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
Engine View
Cooling System View
Headlight View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Front Break View
Rear Break View
plus icon
View more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Alternatives

Brixton Cromwell 1200

Brixton Cromwell 1200

7.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Cromwell 1200 XvsCromwell 1200
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Variants

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X price starts at ₹ 9.1 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹9.1 Lakhs*
Engine
1200 cc
Max Speed
198 km
feature icon
Clock
feature icon
Instrument Console: Digital
feature icon
Seat Type: Single
feature icon
ABS: Dual Channel
view more icon
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Images

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 1
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 2
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 3
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 4
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 5
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 6
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 7
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 8
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 9
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 10
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 11
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 12
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Image 13
Vehicle Review Contest

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Specifications and Features

Max Power83 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Charging PointYes
Mileage21.7 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1200 cc
Max Speed198 kmph
View all Cromwell 1200 X specs and features

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
Brixton Cromwell 1200
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹9.1 Lakhs
₹7.84 Lakhs
Engine
1200 cc
1200 cc
Mileage
21.7 kmpl
21.7 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
Yes
Transmission
Manual
Manual

Popular Brixton Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Brixton Bikes

    Brixton News

    The four motorcycles will be manufactured at a newly built plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
    Brixton debuts the Cromwell and Crossfire bike series in India. Here's what is unique about them
    20 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles has launched the Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200 X in India. While bookings are open for a nominal amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,999, deliveries will begin in January 2025.
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India: Check price, variants, and features
    19 Nov 2024
    The Brixton Crossfire 500 range has been launched in India and both models will be manufactured locally. The range starts with the Crossfire 500X cafe racer that is listed at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.74 lakh.
    Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained
    19 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian brand that, in association with KAW Veloce Motors, has launched four motorcycles in India. These motorcycles will be locally manufactured, with deliveries slated to start from January 2025.
    Brixton Motorcycles enters the Indian market, to launch four locally-made models
    18 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles has announced four motorcycles for India that will be launched this year
    Brixton Motorcycles announces India entry; to launch 4 bikes, production plant
    24 Apr 2024
    View all
      News
    Explore Other Options

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X FAQs

    The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X offers a mileage of 21.7 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scrambler Bikes.
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X boasts a 1200 cc engine, generating a max power of 83 PS.
    The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 9.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Brixton Crossfire 500 X

    Brixton Crossfire 500 X

    4.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    VLF Tennis

    VLF Tennis

    1.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

    Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

    5.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

    9.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brixton Cromwell 1200

    Brixton Cromwell 1200

    7.84 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

    2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Benelli 752 S

    Benelli 752 S

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Scrambler Bikes

    Brixton Cromwell 1200

    Brixton Cromwell 1200

    7.84 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Cromwell 1200 Price in Delhi
    Brixton Crossfire 500 X

    Brixton Crossfire 500 X

    4.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Crossfire 500 X Price in Delhi
    Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

    Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

    5.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Crossfire 500 XC Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Scrambler Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew bikesBrixton bikesBrixton Cromwell 1200 X