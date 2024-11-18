Segment Average: 1200.0 cc
Cromwell 1200 X: 1200.0 cc
Segment Average: 21.7 kmpl
Cromwell 1200 X: 21.7 kmpl
Segment Average: 83.0 ps
Cromwell 1200 X: 83.0 ps
Segment Average: 198.0 kmph
Cromwell 1200 X: 198.0 kmph
Car Insurance from
₹2094*?
Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X price starts at ₹ 9.1 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|83 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|21.7 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1200 cc
|Max Speed
|198 kmph
|Model Name
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
|Brixton Cromwell 1200
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹9.1 Lakhs
₹7.84 Lakhs
|Engine
1200 cc
1200 cc
|Mileage
21.7 kmpl
21.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price