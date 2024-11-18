Cromwell 1200 X falls under Scrambler Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Cromwell 1200 X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacityCromwell 1200 X falls under Scrambler Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Cromwell 1200 X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 16 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 16 L
Length: 2180 mm
Max Power: 83 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, two-cylinder, four-stroke in-line engine with four valves
per cylinder