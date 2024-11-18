HT Auto

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Right View
1/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Front Left View
2/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Headlight View
3/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Cooling System View
4/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Engine View
5/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Exhaust View
6/13
10.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Key Specs
Engine1200 cc
Power83 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Speed198 kmph
View all Cromwell 1200 X specs and features

Cromwell 1200 X STD Latest Updates

Cromwell 1200 X falls under Scrambler Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Cromwell 1200 X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 16 L
  • Length: 2180 mm
  • Max Power: 83 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, two-cylinder, four-stroke in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
    ...Read More

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD Price

    STD
    ₹10.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1200 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,10,000
    RTO
    80,800
    Insurance
    35,035
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,25,835
    EMI@22,049/mo
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    16 L
    Length
    2180 mm
    Height
    1115 mm
    Kerb Weight
    235 kg
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    860 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/80-18, Rear :-150/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    260 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    198 kmph
    Max Power
    83 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    80 mm
    Max Torque
    108 Nm @ 3100 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    1200 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, two-cylinder, four-stroke in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    98.6 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic suspension fork (KYB)
    Rear Suspension
    Double strut (KYB)
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    TFT Display
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD EMI
    EMI19,844 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,23,251
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,23,251
    Interest Amount
    2,67,405
    Payable Amount
    11,90,656

