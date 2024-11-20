HT Auto

  • Crossfire 500 X image

    • Brixton Crossfire 500 X

    ₹4.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    
    500 cc 160 kmph 25 kmpl
    
    1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
    • Crossfire 500 XC image

      • Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

      ₹5.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
      
      500 cc 160 kmph 25 kmpl
      
      1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
      • Cromwell 1200 X image

        • Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

        ₹9.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
        
        1200 cc 198 kmph 21.7 kmpl
        
        1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
        • Cromwell 1200 image

          • Brixton Cromwell 1200

          ₹7.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
          
          1200 cc 198 kmph 21.7 kmpl
          
          1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria

            

            Brixton bike Dealer Showrooms

            By Brand & City

            Brixton News

            The four motorcycles will be manufactured at a newly built plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
            Brixton debuts the Cromwell and Crossfire bike series in India. Here's what is unique about them
            20 Nov 2024
            Brixton Motorcycles has launched the Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200 X in India. While bookings are open for a nominal amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,999, deliveries will begin in January 2025.
            Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India: Check price, variants, and features
            19 Nov 2024
            The Brixton Crossfire 500 range has been launched in India and both models will be manufactured locally. The range starts with the Crossfire 500X cafe racer that is listed at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.74 lakh.
            Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained
            19 Nov 2024
            Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian brand that, in association with KAW Veloce Motors, has launched four motorcycles in India. These motorcycles will be locally manufactured, with deliveries slated to start from January 2025.
            Brixton Motorcycles enters the Indian market, to launch four locally-made models
            18 Nov 2024
            Brixton Motorcycles has announced four motorcycles for India that will be launched this year
            Brixton Motorcycles announces India entry; to launch 4 bikes, production plant
            24 Apr 2024
            View all
             

            Videos

            The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
            Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
            20 Dec 2024
            Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has manufactured highest number of cars in a single calendar year than any manufacturer has ever produced.
            20 lakh cars in one year: Watch Maruti Suzuki’s massive production milestone
            18 Dec 2024
            The Swift in the Euro NCAP notably also scored a 3 star rating as it features some differences from the model sold in Australia and New Zealand.&nbsp;
            Watch Suzuki Swift 2024 gets poor safety rating at ANCAP. Check crash test results
            17 Dec 2024
            Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
            Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
            13 Dec 2024
            The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
            2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
            9 Dec 2024
            View all
             

