4 New Brixton Bikes found
Sort By:
Popularity
Brixton
Crossfire 500 X
₹4.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
500 cc
160 kmph
25 kmpl
Offers expiring soon
Check Latest Offers
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Brixton
Crossfire 500 XC
₹5.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
500 cc
160 kmph
25 kmpl
Offers expiring soon
Check Latest Offers
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Brixton
Cromwell 1200 X
₹9.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
1200 cc
198 kmph
21.7 kmpl
Offers expiring soon
Check Latest Offers
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Brixton
Cromwell 1200
₹7.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
1200 cc
198 kmph
21.7 kmpl
Offers expiring soon
Check Latest Offers
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Brixton News
Brixton debuts the Cromwell and Crossfire bike series in India. Here's what is unique about them
20 Nov 2024
Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India: Check price, variants, and features
19 Nov 2024
Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained
19 Nov 2024
Brixton Motorcycles enters the Indian market, to launch four locally-made models
18 Nov 2024
Brixton Motorcycles announces India entry; to launch 4 bikes, production plant
24 Apr 2024
View all
CLOSE
APPLY
