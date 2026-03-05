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BRIXTON Crossfire 500 Storr

Exp. Launch on 30 Apr 2026
₹5.5 Lakhs* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹11152
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The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is a rugged, mid-capacity adventure tourer designed to redefine the 500cc segment in India. Inspired by the dramatic rock formations of the Isle of Skye, this motorcycle blends iconic neo-retro aesthetics with modern off-road capabilities. Positioned as a premium alternative to single-cylinder ADVs, it offers a refined twin-cylinder experience for riders who seek both style and substance on their long-distance journeys.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Price in India

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is expected to launch with a price tag starting from 5.50 Lakh (ex-showroom).

VariantEstimated Ex-Showroom Price
Crossfire 500 Storr STD 5,50,000

Note: Final prices may vary based on city-specific taxes and registration charges.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the Crossfire 500 Storr is a powerful 486cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This motor is engineered for smooth power delivery across the rev range, making it equally capable of cruising on highways and navigating technical trails.

  • Engine Displacement: 486 cc
  • Maximum Power: 47.58 PS @ 8,500 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 43 Nm @ 6,750 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox
  • Top Speed: Approximately 160 kmph
  • Fuel Efficiency: Estimated 30-35 kmpl

Design and Dimensions

The 2026 iteration of the Crossfire 500 Storr features a distinctive "X" design language integrated into its rugged ADV silhouette. The bike is built on a high-strength tubular steel frame, complemented by long-travel suspension for superior off-road clearance.

  • Kerb Weight: 209 kg
  • Seat Height: 839 mm (Ideal for an upright, commanding riding posture)
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 16 Liters
  • Ground Clearance: 190 mm
  • Wheel Setup: 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels
  • Tyres: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR (Tubeless)

Features and Electronics

Brixton has equipped the Crossfire 500 Storr with a comprehensive suite of modern technology to enhance rider safety and convenience.

  • Instrumentation: 7-inch vertically oriented colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support.
  • Braking System: J.Juan hydraulic disc brakes (320mm front / 240mm rear) with Bosch 9.1 dual-channel ABS.
  • Off-road Readiness: Switchable rear ABS and traction control for better handling on loose surfaces.
  • Lighting: Full LED system including high-intensity headlamp, DRLs, and integrated auxiliary fog lamps.
  • Utility: Standard USB charging port and integrated mounting points for tank bags and panniers.

2026 India Launch and Competition

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is slated for a Q2 2026 launch in India (April–June 2026). It will enter a highly competitive segment, facing off against established and upcoming rivals:

  • KTM 390 Adventure: The benchmark for tech-heavy single-cylinder ADVs.
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: The homegrown favourite for pure off-roading.
  • Honda NX500: A direct twin-cylinder rival known for Japanese reliability.
  • BMW F 450 GS: An upcoming premium competitor in the mid-weight category.

With its unique European design, versatile KYB suspension, and smooth parallel-twin performance, the Crossfire 500 Storr is set to be a top choice for adventure enthusiasts in 2026.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    486 cc
  • Power iconPower
    47.58 ps
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    43 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    209 kg
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Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Variants

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr price is expected to start at ₹ 5.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Crossfire 500 Storr STD
₹5.5 Lakhs*
486 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Brixton launches the Crossfire 500 Storr in Malaysia for RM29,888, with India launch expected in Q2 2026.Read Full Story

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Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Images

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Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Colours

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Backstage Black
Sage Green Matt
Backstage black

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Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Related News

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 Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Related News

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Specifications and Features

Max Power47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque43 Nm @ 6750 rpm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine486 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Crossfire 500 Storr specs and features

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