Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Key Specs
- Engine486 cc
- Power47.58 ps
- Max Torque43 Nm
- Kerb Weight209 kg
The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is a rugged, mid-capacity adventure tourer designed to redefine the 500cc segment in India. Inspired by the dramatic rock formations of the Isle of Skye, this motorcycle blends iconic neo-retro aesthetics with modern off-road capabilities. Positioned as a premium alternative to single-cylinder ADVs, it offers a refined twin-cylinder experience for riders who seek both style and substance on their long-distance journeys.
The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is expected to launch with a price tag starting from ₹ 5.50 Lakh (ex-showroom).
|Variant
|Estimated Ex-Showroom Price
|Crossfire 500 Storr STD
|₹ 5,50,000
Note: Final prices may vary based on city-specific taxes and registration charges.
At the heart of the Crossfire 500 Storr is a powerful 486cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This motor is engineered for smooth power delivery across the rev range, making it equally capable of cruising on highways and navigating technical trails.
The 2026 iteration of the Crossfire 500 Storr features a distinctive "X" design language integrated into its rugged ADV silhouette. The bike is built on a high-strength tubular steel frame, complemented by long-travel suspension for superior off-road clearance.
Brixton has equipped the Crossfire 500 Storr with a comprehensive suite of modern technology to enhance rider safety and convenience.
The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is slated for a Q2 2026 launch in India (April–June 2026). It will enter a highly competitive segment, facing off against established and upcoming rivals:
With its unique European design, versatile KYB suspension, and smooth parallel-twin performance, the Crossfire 500 Storr is set to be a top choice for adventure enthusiasts in 2026.
Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|43 Nm @ 6750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|486 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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