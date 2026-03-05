The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is a rugged, mid-capacity adventure tourer designed to redefine the 500cc segment in India. Inspired by the dramatic rock formations of the Isle of Skye, this motorcycle blends iconic neo-retro aesthetics with modern off-road capabilities. Positioned as a premium alternative to single-cylinder ADVs, it offers a refined twin-cylinder experience for riders who seek both style and substance on their long-distance journeys.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Price in India

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is expected to launch with a price tag starting from ₹ 5.50 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Estimated Ex-Showroom Price Crossfire 500 Storr STD ₹ 5,50,000

Note: Final prices may vary based on city-specific taxes and registration charges.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the Crossfire 500 Storr is a powerful 486cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This motor is engineered for smooth power delivery across the rev range, making it equally capable of cruising on highways and navigating technical trails.

Engine Displacement: 486 cc

486 cc Maximum Power: 47.58 PS @ 8,500 rpm

47.58 PS @ 8,500 rpm Peak Torque: 43 Nm @ 6,750 rpm

43 Nm @ 6,750 rpm Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox

6-speed manual gearbox Top Speed: Approximately 160 kmph

Approximately 160 kmph Fuel Efficiency: Estimated 30-35 kmpl

Design and Dimensions

The 2026 iteration of the Crossfire 500 Storr features a distinctive "X" design language integrated into its rugged ADV silhouette. The bike is built on a high-strength tubular steel frame, complemented by long-travel suspension for superior off-road clearance.

Kerb Weight: 209 kg

209 kg Seat Height: 839 mm (Ideal for an upright, commanding riding posture)

839 mm (Ideal for an upright, commanding riding posture) Fuel Tank Capacity: 16 Liters

16 Liters Ground Clearance: 190 mm

190 mm Wheel Setup: 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels

19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels Tyres: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR (Tubeless)

Features and Electronics

Brixton has equipped the Crossfire 500 Storr with a comprehensive suite of modern technology to enhance rider safety and convenience.

Instrumentation: 7-inch vertically oriented colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support.

7-inch vertically oriented colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support. Braking System: J.Juan hydraulic disc brakes (320mm front / 240mm rear) with Bosch 9.1 dual-channel ABS.

J.Juan hydraulic disc brakes (320mm front / 240mm rear) with Bosch 9.1 dual-channel ABS. Off-road Readiness: Switchable rear ABS and traction control for better handling on loose surfaces.

Switchable rear ABS and traction control for better handling on loose surfaces. Lighting: Full LED system including high-intensity headlamp, DRLs, and integrated auxiliary fog lamps.

Full LED system including high-intensity headlamp, DRLs, and integrated auxiliary fog lamps. Utility: Standard USB charging port and integrated mounting points for tank bags and panniers.

2026 India Launch and Competition

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is slated for a Q2 2026 launch in India (April–June 2026). It will enter a highly competitive segment, facing off against established and upcoming rivals:

KTM 390 Adventure: The benchmark for tech-heavy single-cylinder ADVs.

The benchmark for tech-heavy single-cylinder ADVs. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: The homegrown favourite for pure off-roading.

The homegrown favourite for pure off-roading. Honda NX500: A direct twin-cylinder rival known for Japanese reliability.

A direct twin-cylinder rival known for Japanese reliability. BMW F 450 GS: An upcoming premium competitor in the mid-weight category.

With its unique European design, versatile KYB suspension, and smooth parallel-twin performance, the Crossfire 500 Storr is set to be a top choice for adventure enthusiasts in 2026.