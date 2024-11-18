Brixton Cromwell 1200 Price: Brixton Cromwell 1200 is priced at Rs. 7.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Brixton Cromwell 1200? The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the Brixton Cromwell 1200 colour options? Brixton Cromwell 1200 comes in three colour options: Backstage Black, Cargo Green, Timberwolf Grey. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Brixton Cromwell 1200? Brixton Cromwell 1200 comes with 1200 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type. Which are the major rival of Brixton Cromwell 1200? Brixton Cromwell 1200 rival is Brixton Cromwell 1200 X. What is the mileage of Brixton Cromwell 1200? Brixton Cromwell 1200 comes with a mileage of 21.7 kmpl (Company claimed).