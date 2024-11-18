HT Auto
search icon
Brixton Cromwell 1200 Front Left View
1/12
JUST LAUNCHED
Brixton Cromwell 1200 Headlight View
2/12
Brixton Cromwell 1200 Cooling System View
3/12
Brixton Cromwell 1200 Engine View
4/12
Brixton Cromwell 1200 Exhaust View
5/12
Brixton Cromwell 1200 Front Break View
View all Images
6/12

BRIXTON Cromwell 1200

Launch Date: 18 Nov 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
7.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
Colours
Variants
Variants

Cromwell 1200 Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1200.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Cromwell 1200: 1200.0 cc

Segment average
Mileage

Segment Average: 21.7 kmpl

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Cromwell 1200: 21.7 kmpl

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 83.0 ps

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Cromwell 1200: 83.0 ps

Segment average
Speed

Segment Average: 198.0 kmph

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Cromwell 1200: 198.0 kmph

Segment average

View all Cromwell 1200 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Brixton Cromwell 1200

Latest Update

  • Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India: Check price, variants, and features
  • Brixton debuts the Cromwell and Crossfire bike series in India. Here's what is unique about them

    • Brixton Cromwell 1200 Price: Brixton Cromwell 1200 is priced at Rs. 7.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Brixton Cromwell 1200? The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the Brixton Cromwell 1200 colour options? Brixton Cromwell 1200 comes in three colour options: Backstage Black, Cargo Green, Timberwolf Grey. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Brixton Cromwell 1200? Brixton Cromwell 1200 comes with 1200 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type. Which are the major rival of Brixton Cromwell 1200? Brixton Cromwell 1200 rival is Brixton Cromwell 1200 X. What is the mileage of Brixton Cromwell 1200? Brixton Cromwell 1200 comes with a mileage of 21.7 kmpl (Company claimed).

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Cromwell 1200.
    Brixton Cromwell 1200
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
    VS
    Brixton Cromwell 1200
    Select model
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left View
    Front Tyre View
    Mudguard And Suspension View
    Speedometer View
    Exhaust View
    Engine View
    Cooling System View
    Headlight View
    Rear Suspension View
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Break View
    Rear Break View
    plus icon
    View more
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Alternatives

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

    9.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Cromwell 1200vsCromwell 1200 X
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Variants

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 price starts at ₹ 7.84 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹7.84 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1200 cc
    Max Speed
    198 km
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Images

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 1
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 2
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 3
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 4
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 5
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 6
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 7
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 8
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 9
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 10
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 11
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Image 12
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 Specifications and Features

    Max Power83 PS
    Body TypeScrambler Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage21.7 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1200 cc
    Max Speed198 kmph
    View all Cromwell 1200 specs and features

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Brixton Cromwell 1200
    		Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹7.84 Lakhs
    ₹9.1 Lakhs
    Engine
    1200 cc
    1200 cc
    Mileage
    21.7 kmpl
    21.7 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual

    Popular Brixton Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Brixton Bikes

      Brixton Cromwell 1200 News

      Brixton Motorcycles has launched the Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200 X in India. While bookings are open for a nominal amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,999, deliveries will begin in January 2025.
      Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India: Check price, variants, and features
      19 Nov 2024
      The four motorcycles will be manufactured at a newly built plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
      Brixton debuts the Cromwell and Crossfire bike series in India. Here's what is unique about them
      20 Nov 2024
      The Brixton Crossfire 500 range has been launched in India and both models will be manufactured locally. The range starts with the Crossfire 500X cafe racer that is listed at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.74 lakh.
      Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained
      19 Nov 2024
      Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian brand that, in association with KAW Veloce Motors, has launched four motorcycles in India. These motorcycles will be locally manufactured, with deliveries slated to start from January 2025.
      Brixton Motorcycles enters the Indian market, to launch four locally-made models
      18 Nov 2024
      Brixton Motorcycles has announced four motorcycles for India that will be launched this year
      Brixton Motorcycles announces India entry; to launch 4 bikes, production plant
      24 Apr 2024
      View all
       Brixton Cromwell 1200 News
      Explore Other Options

      Brixton Cromwell 1200 FAQs

      The Brixton Cromwell 1200 offers a mileage of 21.7 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scrambler Bikes.
      Brixton Cromwell 1200 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Brixton Cromwell 1200 boasts a 1200 cc engine, generating a max power of 83 PS.
      The Brixton Cromwell 1200 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 7.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Brixton Crossfire 500 X

      Brixton Crossfire 500 X

      4.74 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      VLF Tennis

      VLF Tennis

      1.3 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

      Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

      5.19 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

      Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

      9.1 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Brixton Cromwell 1200

      Brixton Cromwell 1200

      7.84 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Ronin

      TVS Ronin

      1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Royal Enfield Classic 650

      Royal Enfield Classic 650

      3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

      2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Benelli 752 S

      Benelli 752 S

      6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Scrambler Bikes

      Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

      Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

      9.1 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Cromwell 1200 X Price in Delhi
      Brixton Crossfire 500 X

      Brixton Crossfire 500 X

      4.74 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Crossfire 500 X Price in Delhi
      Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

      Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

      5.19 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Crossfire 500 XC Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Scrambler Bikes