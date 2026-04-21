5 350cc motorcycles I would trust for a 1,000 km ride in a single day

Making a 1,000 km ride in a single day requires more than just outright performance, with consistency, comfort, and the ability to sustain highway speeds without fatigue emerging as more important factors. In the 350 cc segment, the Indian motorcycle market brings quite a few options with refined engines, stable chassis setups, and touring-friendly ergonomics. If I had to pick, these are the five 350 cc motorcycles I would trust for arduous long-distance trips.

1 Honda CB350RS Engine 348.36 cc Mileage 35 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Honda CB350RS is the sportier iteration of the classic cruiser, bringing scrambler-inspired styling with several blacked-out elements. Priced from ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom), it continues to derive its power from the 348 cc single-cylinder engine producing 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. The power unit is known for its refined performance and decent mid-range grunt, all of which can be heard from a properly loud exhaust. The chassis is held up by telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks, and the bike rides on a 19-17 inch alloy wheel setup. These are fitted with a 310 mm front and 240 mm rear disc for stopping power, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

2 Bajaj Dominar 400 Engine 349.13 cc View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Dominar 400 was recently updated with a downsized motor to comply with the new taxation rules, translating to a lower sticker price of ₹2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it gets a 349 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 40.04 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 33.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, making for a drop of 1.8 Nm but a gain of 0.6 bhp. Riding dynamics remain unchanged, and the bike continues to be equipped with USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Its 17-inch diamond-cut alloys are fitted with a 310 mm front and a 230 mm rear disc, complemented by dual-channel ABS. The Dominar 400 further features a double-barrel exhaust and offers a range of touring accessories as standard.

3 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Engine 349 cc Mileage 36.2 kmpl View Offers View More Details At ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most accessible motorcycle from the company and among its most popular offerings. The neo-retro roadster is powered by the popular J-series 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It is well-regarded for its characteristic power delivery with good performance in the low range, making it well-suited to cut through city traffic. While core hardware remains the same with telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks, the 2025 update brought much-needed tweaks that make the rear suspension softer and more compliant with rough patches. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys, and stopping power comes from 300 mm front and 270 mm rear discs with dual-channel ABS.

4 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Engine 349 cc View Offers View More Details The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a versatile offering with off-road-ready, rugged looks and comes priced from ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It carries the same 349 cc single-cylinder motor as the Dominar 400, which makes 37 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 32 Nm at 7,000 rpm on the scrambler. While power is less than before and maximum torque is produced higher up in the range, the differences are barely noticeable until you reach the top end of the rev range. The motorcycle remains as agile as ever and continues with the same hardware setup, including 43 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The Scrambler 400 X rides on 19-17 inch cast aluminium alloys fitted with 320 mm front and 230 mm rear discs, supported by dual-channel ABS. Rear ABS can be toggled off and the bike further offers switchbable traction control with a ride-by-wire throttle system.

5 KTM 390 Adventure Engine 349.32 cc View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 390 Adventure remains the go-anywhere motorcycle of choice for many, bringing aggressive styling and an off-road capable setup. For 2026, KTM has updated the ADV with the smaller, 349 cc single-cylinder engine, which now delivers 40.93 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 33.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. While losing out on some power in the top-end, the difference is marginal, and the 390 Adventure continues to perform well on both highways and off-road adventures. The hardware setup remains the same with open-cartridge front forks and rear monoshock, both adjustable for rebound and compression. The motorcycle rides on a 19-17 inch setup fitted with 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. Stopping power is further supported by cornering and offroad ABS modes. The 390 Adventure further features switchable and cornering traction control alongside three riding modes and a quickshifter for clutchless gear changes.

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