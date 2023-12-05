HT Auto
Chennai Floods: Audi Announces 24x7 Complimentary Roadside Assistance For Customers

Chennai floods: Audi announces 24x7 complimentary roadside assistance for customers

Audi India has announced complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) for its customers in Chennai in the wake of the floods caused by the ongoing Cyclone Michaung. The automaker said that the complimentary service will be available 24x7 across the Tamil Nadu capital and should offer peace of mind to owners. Audi owners in Chennai can reach out to the RSA team on these helplines - 1800-103-6800 or 1800-209-6800

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2023, 19:00 PM
Audi India will extend its support to customers in Chennai through its RSA program | Image used only for representation purpose
Audi India will extend its support to customers in Chennai through its RSA program | Image used only for representation purpose

Under the RSA campaign, Audi will offer 100 per cent coverage, on-site repairs, delivery of fuel and spare keys, travel or accommodation facilities; custody, transportation, storage and safekeeping of the vehicle as well as provision of specially designed towing platforms.

Speaking about the initiative, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the city of Chennai, we are making every possible effort to assist our customers in the city. I am optimistic that our Roadside Assistance service will promptly come to the aid of our customers, ensuring their safety and well-being."

While Chennai had some respite from the rains on Tuesday, December 5, the city was still grappling with power cuts, large-scale waterlogging and disruption in mobile networks. Apart from Audi, Volkswagen India also announced its RSA services for customers in Chennai.

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2023, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: Cyclone Michaung Chennai Floods Audi Audi Chennai Flooded cars

