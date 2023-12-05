Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of Thar driving through flooded Chennai

HT Auto
The roads of Chennai are flooded right now because of the Michaung cyclone. Because of this several vehicles are flooded and damaged so are the roads of Chennai. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group has shared a video from his X account in which a Thar SUV can be seen driving through some flooded roads. The video was shared with Anand Mahindra on Instagram.

05 Dec 2023
Mahindra Thar has a water wading capacity of 650 mm. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/anandmahindra)
In the tweet, Anand Mahindra said, “An Instagram post from Chennai that was forwarded to me… A sighting of an amphibious creature…". The creature in question is a black-coloured Mahindra Thar with a hard-top roof which is being preferred more than the soft-top version.

In the video, the Thar can be seen driving on a flooded road with ease. The water has covered the headlamps and the grille fully and it does not seem like the Thar is equipped with a snorkel. Thar has a water-wading capacity of 650 mm which is quite good for an off-roader.

The Thar is being offered only in three-door body style in the Indian market. Mahindra will introduce the 5-door version of the Thar next year. The 3-door Thar is offered as RWD and 4WD.

Having said that, driving through such water-flooded roads is not advisable. This is because if the water touches any of the electronics, then there is a possibility of a short circuit. The engine can get hydrolocked if the water enters into the air intake. This will do some serious damage to the engine because of which the customer would have to shell out a lot of money to get the engine repaired. This is because the engine would probably have to be rebuilt once the water has entered through the intake. There is also a chance of the ECU getting damaged if it comes in contact with water.

